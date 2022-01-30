Caitlyn Jenner. Father of famous businesswoman Kylie Jenner

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.15.2021 09:52:18





In 2015 a magazine cover revealed the new identity of William Bruce Jenner, a former athlete who put the name of U.S high after winning the Gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics at decathlon and who today bears the name Caitlyn Jenner.

His transformation from gender reassignment ended in 2015, and to make it known to the world it was part of the cover of the magazine Vanity Fair in its June issue.

Through the Netflix documentary, which is part of the serial of “At Discover” you can see the unusual path of Olympic glory in the decathlon, until accepting herself, which was quite a challenge.

Having won the Gold medal led him to fame, from then on he did not stop and starred in series, movies to reality shows.

He was married three times but in his last marriage he procreated together to Kris Jenner two daughters, Kendall and Kylie, the latter cataloged in 2017 as the youngest person to appear on the list of Forbes Celebrity 100, making her the youngest billionaire in the world at just 21 years old, but months later the people of Forbes issued a statement accusing Jenner of falsifying tax documents to make her look like a billionaire and accused her of fabricating income figures for her cosmetics brand Kylie .

She is the half-sister of the controversial Kardashian, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob.