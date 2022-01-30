‘Bury a Friend’, the story behind the song with which Billie Eilish ‘buried’ a friend

billie eilish has become one of the most important artists of the last decade, this is due, in large part, to the fact that she is not the typical pop-star, but rather that through her musical project she has been identified with an unusual image, without filters nor fears to exhibit the ideas of his darkness, plagued by corrupt emotions and darkness, which can often lead to nightmares, as he exposes in “Bury a Friend“.

His first record production, entitled ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ managed to position each of his singles in the most important popularity charts around the world and presented a change in the paradigm of consumer archetypes; was the entrance for the youth pop mainstream to turn to the speeches of the shadows and deep sentimentality, to introduce the hypnotizing and creepy universe of disturbing dreams of billie eilish.

Related news

From this material released in 2018, singles such as “You Should See Me In A Crown”, “When The Party’s Over”, “Wish You Were Gay”, the resounding “Bad Guy” and “Bury a Friend“, a captivating statement of cinematographic sonority that exhibits a terrifying panorama in front of the funeral of a deceased friend.

‘Bury a Friend’, the story behind the Billie Eilish song

The song is fascinating both at the musical production level, which was in charge of FINNEAS, the singer’s brother, and in its audiovisual projection shown in the official video clip in which it was released.

Related news

In “Bury A Friend“, between whispers and choruses taken from a horror film, we can hear billie eilish intone: ““Why aren’t you scared of me? / Why do you care for me? / When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”.

Where do we go when we sleep?”, a question that the American repeats throughout her debut studio work and that has an ambivalent meaning, since, according to her, it can refer to life after death or to the world of Dreams.

In an interview, billie eilish talked about the meaning behind “Bury a Friend“: “is literally from the perspective of a monster under my bed. If you put yourself in this mindset, what is that creature doing or thinking?

Also, despite the darkness of the subject, it actually served as a farewell to XXXTentacion, the rapper and one of his great friends, who passed away in June 2018.

You like “Bury a Friend“by Billie Eilish? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.