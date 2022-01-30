Bruce El-Mesmari, Mexican U-17 runner-up, debuted with Carlos Vela’s LAFC

The Mexican soccer player debuted with LAFC during the preseason after a year since he arrived at the subsidiary team

The Mexican Bruce El Mesmari debuted this Saturday with the LAFC, team for which he signed a year ago and where he could participate together with the also Aztec element and leader of the Los Angeles team, Carlos candle, who is team captain and still had participation.

The 19-year-old forward and World runner-up in the U-17 World Cup in 2019, signed in the middle of the year with the Las Vegas Lights team, a subsidiary team of the LAFC.

The youngster from Pachuca came on as a substitute in the 78th minute, replacing Kwadwo Opoku during the preseason game held against the New England Revolution.

In his first semester with the USL team, Bruce He participated in 852 minutes and managed an assist and a goal throughout the 17 games he played.

Of those games that he participated, El-Mesmari he played in nine games as a starter.

Bruce he never debuted in the Mexican First Division and at the end of his contract he decided not to renew with the Tuzos.

Bruce Elmesmari follows the path of Eugenio Pizzuto, who waited to be a free agent to seek to go abroad. In Clausura 2021, the attacker scored four goals with the U-20 of the Tuzos.

Surname “El-Mesmari” is of English origin, “Sangochian” inherited it from his great-great-grandparents from Armenia and the “Bruce” they put it on because his mom was a fan of Bruce Lee, explained the footballer himself in an interview with ESPN in 2019.