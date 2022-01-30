Britney Spears’s father spent more than 1.5 million euros from his daughter in her defense to maintain guardianship | People

In Britney Spears’ struggle to regain control of her life and get rid of the guardianship imposed 13 years ago -and held by her father-, the singer’s administrator, Jodi Montgomery, seems willing to continue fighting the battle with the artist. . This Friday Montgomery presented some documents in which she has attacked the artist’s father, Jamie Spears, assuring that it is “ironic” that her father “wants that the guardianship ‘reflects her wishes’ [en referencia a la cantante pop]as it is no secret that Mrs. Spears has wanted her father out of her life for years.” This is how the American website collects it TMZ, which has had access to the documents presented by Montgomery’s lawyer, Lauriann Wright, and other media such as the Daily Mail british and People. According to the letter, Jamie Spears spent “more than two million dollars from his daughter” (about 1.7 million euros) in his own defense to retain control of the guardianship.

More information

In her allegation, presented in front of a court in Los Angeles, California, Montgomery denies that she is making decisions without Jamie Spears, as he suggests, since all those that involve the use of the singer’s funds go through him. and that “everything costs money”. “Expenses cannot be made without going through Mr. Spears,” the document continues, adding: “Not all requested expenses have been approved, which has generated some of the concerns raised by Ms. Spears on June 23, 2021”. On that date, the singer asked the judge for the end of the legal guardianship imposed in 2008. “I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I am very angry and depressed. I cry every day,” the artist then stated before Judge Brenda Penny. The guardianship imposed in 2008 allows the artist’s father to manage a fortune that exceeds 60 million dollars, about 50 million euros and receive 16,000 dollars a month (13,432 euros) as salary while limiting his daughter’s spending to 2,000 dollars (1,680 euros).

Last Wednesday, according to People, Montgomey filed a petition for a guardian ad litem, -appointed by a court to best satisfy the interests of the ward- to assist the singer in choosing her lawyer without the need to undergo a medical evaluation. A request that came after the singer’s lawyer, Sam Ingham, and his law firm submitted their resignation and requested the appointment of a new defense. In the documents presented to the court, Montgomery also refers to this fact, assuring that Britney Spears does not agree with Ingham’s request that her departure take effect at the time the court chooses a new lawyer. . “After 13 years of conservatorship, she wants to choose her own attorney without additional medical evaluation,” he states in the brief.

Ingham isn’t the only person who has drifted away from the singer in recent weeks. Earlier this week, Larry Rudolph, who had been her manager for 25 years, stepped down, saying Spears intends to retire from music. In addition, Bessemer Trust, the investment fund that together with her father, Jamie, co-supervises Spears’ estate, has asked to depart from her legal guardianship to “respect” the wishes of the artist.