Britney Spears is launched against her sister for the publication of her book

Undoubtedly, Britney Spears she is not at all happy with the recent publication of her sister’s book Jamie Lynn Spears. Something that the ‘Princess of Pop’ has made clear from the moment the content of this text was made public, in which her younger sister has uncovered some of the most crucial moments of her life and has pointed out to the singer of being to blame for many of her childhood traumas. As expected, and just as Britney has done since the moment she regained her freedom, she has used her social networks to protest against the book. Things I Never Said, pointing out that much of what her sister tells in her pages are falsehoods or half-truths, in addition to accusing her of wanting to take advantage of the media moment that the singer has been going through for some time, due to the legal guardianship under which she lived during more than 13 years and that at the end of last year finally came to an end, thanks in large part to the viral movement #FreeBritney, which was organized by the fans of the interpreter of stronger.

SEE GALLERY



MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

Through her Instagram profile, Britney launched a forceful message against her sister, in which she unfiltered accused her of wanting to take advantage of her ribs and of lying in much of what she says in the pages of her book. “How cheeky of you to sell a book now and talk s***!, but you’re lying how you lied about alexa nikolas! I wish you would take a lie detector test so that all these people see that you are lying about me”, expressed Britney extremely upset about the accusations that Jamie Lynn has made in her book and referring to the part of her text in which refers to Alexa Nikolas, former cast partner of the actress in Zoey 101, whom she accused of being a disloyal friend in her book.

And although Britey’s message was blunt in itself, her words went even further when insisting that what her sister has published are nothing more than pure lies, which she has used to get an economic slice, after that by the end of her guardianship she would remain unprotected, since all the singer’s assets, including her bank account, were returned to her, as we remember that due to the legal situation in which she found herself, everything related to her personal life, professional, economic and more were controlled by his father, James Spears. “I wish the Almighty, the Lord, could come down and show the whole world that you’re lying and making money off me! You’re a scumbag, Jamie Lynn”, Thus ending his forceful message, which was accompanied by two videos from two different programs in the United States, in which Jamie Lynn Spears is fiercely criticized for having published the book without the consent of her famous sister.

SEE GALLERY



Britney’s harsh criticism against her sister

After Jamie Lynn Spears offered an interview to the program good morning america in which to ensure not knowing that her sister was under legal guardianship by which all her civil rights were withdrawn, Britney Spears did not hesitate to speak about it, making it clear that Jamie and she were not close during the time that their guardianship and that on the contrary, she benefited from the singer’s fortune without doing anything at all. “I saw her (the interview) with a fever of 40 (degrees), hahaha and it was actually nice to have such a high fever because I had to give up and not worry,” he said at the beginning of his message. “I just didn’t give a f**k but I had a really bad headache… Of course I’m a drama queen if I get sick so I think I was dying,” she added. The singer clarified that she already felt better, although she was sincere in admitting what bothered her about the interview granted by her sister. “What he said was that my behavior was out of control. She was never close to me in 15 years, not even during that time, so why are they talking about it unless she wants to sell a book at my expense? Really?”, pointed out the ‘Princess of Pop’.

And he added bluntly: “I know it might sound silly to most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. They always gave everything to her!“, he pointed.

SEE GALLERY







