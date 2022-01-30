Britney Spears gives up her career: “I’m not going to act with my father managing what I wear, say, do or think” | People

In recent weeks, the way Britney Spears communicates with the world has taken a radical turn. The artist has gone from silence, from not talking about her life or her legal situation, with a calculated and absolute secrecy, to gradually launching discreet messages on Instagram. In the social network, he has gone from first sharing some thoughts and feelings to, currently, talking openly about his personal situation. That was what she did on Saturday night (Saturday afternoon in her US time), when she launched a clear and direct message through her profile, with almost 32 million followers: the guardianship that her father exercises over her, she announces, forces her to give up her artistic career.

Along with a photograph in which the phrase “Accept me as I am or kiss my ass” was read, he launched a very long statement in which he made his fed up clear. It all started because the singer, apparently, would have received criticism for some of the videos on her social networks in which she appears dancing. He started his text saying: “For those who criticize my dancing videos… look, I’m not going to act on any stage at the moment with my father managing what I wear, say, do or think.” A decision that is in line with what her former manager said a few days ago: that Spears was going to give up her career. Until now, the artist had made references to the legal guardianship of her father, but not declaring herself against it in such a clear way. The publication reached 200,000 I like it in the first 20 minutes.

“I’ve done this for the past 13 years,” he continued, “and I’d rather share videos from my living room, yes, than be on a stage in Vegas where some people have gotten to the point where they couldn’t even shake my hand and where I ended up meeting someone who was constantly high on marijuana… which I don’t care about, but it would have been nice to have gone to a fucking spa,” he says, not hesitating to use the word “fucking”, an insult very frowned upon in the United States and that is not usually written in full (the initial letter efe is used alone and with that it is understood). “And I’m not going to put on a bunch of makeup and rehearse, rehearse, rehearse and not be able to do it authentically, with old mixes of my songs, and beg them to put my new music on my show for my fans…! so I quit!!”, he writes firmly.

Spears’ criticism continues in her text and is clearly directed at her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. “I don’t like my sister showing up at an award show and singing MY remixed SONGS,” she writes in all caps. “My so-called support network has deeply damaged me! This guardianship has killed my dreams…so all I have is hope, and hope is the only thing in the world that is hard to kill…although people still keep trying!”

In addition, it also refers to the documentary that the newspaper New York Times launched in February in which his legal guardianship and his father’s behavior since his youth, when his stardom began, were questioned. “I didn’t like the way documentaries brought back humiliating moments from the past. I’ve already gotten over that, a long time ago,” he says.

“And to the women who say it’s weird the way I’m hopeful…fuck you! As I say, all I have now is hope. You are lucky that I publish something, if you do not like it, stop following me!”, he snaps at them. “People try to kill hope because it is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is. And now I’m going to read a fucking fairy tale. Ahhh, and if you don’t want to see my beautiful ass dancing in the living room or it doesn’t meet your standards…go read a damn book!”

The message comes after another the day before with a photograph that read the phrase: “Never ignore who ignored you when you needed it or who helped you when you didn’t even have to ask.” Next to it he wrote a long text where he said that “there is nothing worse than when the people closest to you who have never shown their support for you publish things in view of your situation and speak in your support… nothing worse than that ”. “How dare the people you love the most say something, when they have never lent a hand?”, she affirmed, and criticized people very close to her who “to publicly save face” publicly supported her now when she had never done so personally. . A message that, seen published a few hours later, seemed addressed to his sister Jamie Lynn, who hours before it had written on her networks: “Dear Lord, can we end this shit once and for all? Amen”.

The legal guardianship of Britney Spears depends on the administrator Jodi Montgomery and also on her father, Jamie Spears. Last June, the singer herself requested in a hearing before Judge Brenda Penny that this guardianship, which has lasted 13 years, end. “Your Honor, my father and everyone involved in this custody, including my agent, who played a key role in my punishment … should be in prison.” Over the last few days, although the father maintains control of the artist’s finances, there have been changes in her legal situation. They have resigned from their posts manager, his lawyer and one of the funds that controlled his guardianship. And finally the singer has achieved a small triumph: choosing her own lawyer after more than a decade.