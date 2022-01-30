Britney Spears gets stuck in her own bathroom

Since Britney Spears’ struggle to regain her freedom away from her father’s control has been made public, the singer is much more active on social media. The artist does not stop sharing posts about hers day by day with the occasional message that another in an indirect key for her haters. One of her most recent posts recounts the harrowing moment she went through when she got stuck in her own bathroom early in the morning.

The artist also has a comical side that she is letting out and she has done so by recounting one of her latest domestic incidents, which occurred a few days ago. And it is that the artist was trapped in one of the bathrooms of her house and she needed the help of her bodyguard to get out of it.

“At 2 in the morning I decided to take a shower. I got a new Victoria’s Secret scented lotion and wanted to use it because it helps me sleep better. I went to the bathroom and looked at the leftovers from the previous breakfast and said ‘gross’ but didn’t throw it away so I looked for my face soap but couldn’t find it anywhere! I was looking for him for about 15 minutes and then I realized that he was probably in the other bathroom… so I went out and the door was closed… I thought ‘ok, it’s a bathroom, I can open the damn door… No! The lock was stuck!!!” she wrote.

Britney Spears wasn’t alone as her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, lives with her, but the personal trainer was so fast asleep he couldn’t hear her cries for help. “Even if there were earthquakes, she wouldn’t wake up,” he assured. But finally, her screams woke him up and he came to her aid. The young man tried to unblock the door with a pen but there was no way so they had to call security.

The artist’s bodyguards were trying to unblock the door but there was no way. “So they told me ’10 more minutes.’ I cleaned the bathroom and thought about taking a shower or something, but then I saw… the door… I just looked at it for the first time with desire”, she recounts in her Instagram post.





“My eyes opened and the door became clearer…wider…I could see clearly and brightly. ‘We’re here!’ they said… I asked them how long it would take to open and they said ‘ah, maybe 10 minutes’. That’s when I started to feel overwhelmed, so I drank… I re-energized myself and started talking again. ‘Are you there? It opened… it finally opened”, Britney wrote excitedly in this extensive story where Miley Cyrus commented “They have really freed Britney”, making a play on words with the slogan Free Britney.