Britney Spears criticizes those who didn’t shake her hand when she was ‘drowning’

(CNN) — Britney Spears shared a message apparently aimed at those close to her who she feels were ignored in her time of need.

In an Instagram post on Friday night, the singer, who won a legal victory earlier this week by securing her new attorney in her conservatorship battle, criticized those who spoke in support of her victory in court but did not. they helped her before.

“There is nothing worse than when the people closest to you who were never there for you post things about your situation, whatever it is, and speak morally for support… there is nothing worse than that!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything…did they reach out a hand to pick me up at the MOMENT!!!??? How dare you make it public that you CARE NOW …did you stretch out your hand when I was drowning???? Again…NO,” Spears wrote. “If you are reading this and you know who you are…and you actually have the nerve to say something about my situation just to save face publicly! If you are going to post something…please stop the self-righteous approach when you are so far away of the moral that is not even funny …”.

Spears did not specifically mention anyone by name in the post.

On Saturday, in a subsequent Instagram post, the singer wrote a lengthy message about the many videos she posts of herself dancing. In her caption, she wrote, “For those of you who choose to criticize my dance videos… look I won’t be performing on any stage anytime soon with my dad managing what I wear, say, do or think!” !!!!I’ve done that for the last 13 years I’d rather share videos YES from my living room rather than on stage in Vegas where some people were so far away they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting an effect contact with marijuana all the time.

He went on to write, “This guardianship killed my dreams.”

At a hearing Wednesday, Spears called the conservatorship under which she has been living for nearly 13 years “bloody cruelty,” describing severe limitations she is living under, such as not being able to get a cup of coffee.

“If this isn’t abuse, I don’t know what is,” the singer said.

Spears said she wanted her father, Jamie Spears, to stop being co-guardian of her estimated $60 million estate and to be charged with abuse.

“I want to press charges against my father today,” Britney Spears told the court by phone at the hearing, breaking down in tears at times. “I want an investigation on my dad.”

Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s new attorney, urged Jamie Spears on Wednesday to voluntarily step down as guardian.

“It’s what’s best for the ward,” Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, said outside court. “We will act quickly and aggressively for his removal. The question remains, why is he involved? He should resign voluntarily because that is what is in the best interest of the ward.”

Vivian Thoreen, an attorney for Jamie Spears, said in court that he would not resign.

Another guardianship hearing is scheduled for September 29.

Spears concluded her post on Friday with a message of support for others.

“If you’re reading this today and can relate… I’m sorry because I know what it’s like,” she wrote. “I send you my love!!!!

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report.