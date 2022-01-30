Britney Spears case: What happens to the pop star and why does she seek her freedom in court?

B.ritney spears is on everyone’s lips, finding himself seeking his freedom in court. It is because of that pop music star maintains a legal fight against his father.

Why is Britney Spears fighting her conservatorship and against whom?



Since 2008, when Britney appeared in court losing her freedom against her fatherwho was left as the sole guardian of all the singer’s assets.

In 1998, Britney Spears debuted her legendary “One More Time” Y success fell like a blast on herthe world saw the birth of a new star.

Crowned as the princess of pop, the title and the demands of being the new rising star led her to suffer from addictions and his mental health was affected to the point of attempting suicide.

When did the Britney Spears case begin in the US courts?



In 2008, in court it was proven that Britney was not mentally stable, and the conservatorship and all if estate was in his father’s hands ever since.

In 2020, after years of uninterrupted handling of Britney’s estate and freedom, The singer initiated a process so that her father would stop managing her finances.

“It is a matter for the California Court to decide what is best for my daughter. It’s nobody else’s business“, declared the father of the singer, after questioning about the case.

Why did your case go back to court today, July 14? This we know



Today the princess of pop is 39 years old and has expressed in front of the audience the frustration, anger and sadness Because they have stolen your freedom.

“I just want my life back and It’s been 13 years and enoughSpears told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on June 23.

Back to the courthouse, thanks to the accusations that Britney made, in which she denounced that she was forced to take medications that had nothing to do with her healthsame accusations that his father Jamie Spears asked to review.

Britney then filed in July to have her father removed as legal guardian, but the judge denied the request and Britney is looking for a new lawyerafter the resignation of his consigned lawyer.

For now, the case is still not closed and adrift, and it seems that we will have news, meanwhile, the hashtag #FreeBritney returns to flood social networks.

