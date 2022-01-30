Britney Spears and Cher have a date: “When I’m finally free, I’ll take her and we’ll eat ice cream” | People

Singer Britney Spears (Mississippi, USA, 39 years old) finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel of nightmares she has been through for the past 13 years. The artist, in the midst of a legal battle to end the legal guardianship exercised over her by her father Jamie Spears, scored her first goal last week. Since July 15, she has had a lawyer chosen personally for her defense, since until now she was defended by a lawyer hired by her father.

“Guys, what do you do to keep your dreams alive?”, wrote the interpreter of Toxic in a long writing on Instagram, which went up last Thursday accompanied by a video in which he appeared dancing in his Californian mansion in Thousand Oaks. One of your wishes for the future? Going for an ice cream with Cher (California, 75 years old), of whom she declares herself a fan: “Maybe I’ll be good, I’ll plant myself here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting Saint-Tropez with Cher and eating ice cream… She was one of my favorite singers when I was a child and I loved dressing like her.” The publication accumulates more than a million “likes” and, the dance, nine million reproductions.

The Star’s Answer Mama Mia! And again It came a short time later, through the social network Twitter: “When #FreeBritney is finally free I will take her to Saint-Tropez and we will eat ice cream for her happiness,” said the diva, who this week has been photographed with friends in French seaside town. It was not the first time that he took a stand on the case. In June, Cher already tweeted that Spears was a prisoner: “Okay, let’s talk about Britney and those people. I said a long time ago that everyone in the strip [de Las Vegas] He had heard about his father (he didn’t know about the guardianship thing) giving him drugs so he could act but not have a life.”

Cher’s public support joins that of other celebrities who in recent months have shared their solidarity with Spears. Just a couple of weeks ago, Madonna used her Instagram account to position herself: “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished long ago. Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we are coming to get you out of jail”, said the artist in her stories from Instagram. Last June, the also singer Christina Aguilera spoke on her social networks with a similar message: “These last days I have been thinking about Britney and everything that is happening. It is unacceptable that any woman or human being who wishes to be in control of their own destiny cannot live their life as they wish.”