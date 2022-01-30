Britney Spears achieves her first legal triumph: she chooses her own lawyer, who wants to impeach her father | People

For the first time in 13 years, Britney Spears has achieved a small personal achievement in managing her custody, which is handled by both her father and administrator Jodi Montgomery. In a new hearing of her case held on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, California, the 39-year-old artist has managed to be allowed to choose her own lawyer for her, after the resignation of the previous one just a week ago. Thus, she has managed to put an end to what she considers “abuse”.

The singer returned to give her testimony by telephone in court three weeks after her first explosive intervention, in which she begged Judge Brenda Penny to release her from her father’s guardianship. This new testimony raised global interest in a case that was already the subject of a frenzied #FreeBritney campaign by her fans. Several hundred of them gathered outside the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Penny accepted the resignation of Spears’s previous attorney and said she would accept Mathew Rosengart, the 39-year-old singer’s appointee, in his place. Rosengart has explained that he is going to file a petition “as soon as possible” to remove Jamie Spears as the artist’s guardian, suggesting that he should simply resign. “We will file a petition as soon as possible to remove Mr. Spears” from that role, said Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who has previously represented the likes of Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn. “As I said in court, a very fair question is: why doesn’t Mr. Spears voluntarily withdraw? He no longer belongs to this guardianship. And we believe that he should voluntarily resign immediately.”

Mathew Rosengart, the new attorney for Britney Spears, outside the courthouse in Los Angeles, California, on July 14, 2021. Chris Pizzello (AP)

Speaking to the court by phone, Britney Spears was at times angry and upset; in fact, she used the odd expletive. Furthermore, she explained that she wanted to “press charges” against her father. “I am angry and I will go for it,” said the singer, who even told the court that she thought they were “trying” to kill her. “If the court doesn’t see this as abuse…I don’t know what it is,” the singer said, calling for an investigation against her father and even suggesting she might want a restraining order against him.

Judge Penny’s approval of Spears’ new attorney, pending formal confirmation, is a huge victory for the star. The young woman said that she wants her conservatorship terminated without having to undergo any more “stupid” psychological tests, but that if tests are required she would settle for simply removing her father from her system. The fact that Spears was able to choose her lawyer calls into question legal guardianship itself, which is a mechanism supposedly created for people who cannot take charge of their lives or make decisions for themselves. According to EFE, the judge’s decision sets a precedent in Britney’s case that could be transferred to the rest of the legal system that protects guardianships, in full controversy thanks to the singer’s notoriety.

Jamie Spears’ lawyer did not oppose the new lawyer, but told the court that the artist’s claim that her father is responsible for everything bad that has happened to her is “the furthest thing from the truth”. Noting that he will not resign voluntarily, the lawyer said Spears’ father “has been there 24 hours a day for the last 13 years,” and again called for the court to investigate the singer’s abuse claims. Spears’ mother, Lynne (divorced from Jamie), has defended her daughter’s right to choose her own lawyer.

Spears, who rose to fame as a teenager, suffered a public nervous breakdown in 2007 when, after shaving her head, she attacked a photographer’s car at a gas station. The following year, a California court placed her under sole legal guardianship governed largely by her father, Jamie. Spears was soon back in acting, releasing three albums, appearing on several television shows and even agreeing to a series of concerts in Las Vegas.

However, in January 2019, the artist announced that she was suspending her performances until further notice. After several legal requests for her father to stop being her legal guardian and for her custody to end, always on the part of her lawyers, finally in June she herself made an impassioned request for her situation to change, alleging that they had prevented her from retiring. a contraceptive IUD, despite wanting to have another child, and being given medication that made her feel “drunk”. She also claimed that she had been forced to sing under threat of lawsuit and that she was not even allowed to change clothes in private or drive her own car. “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and enough is enough,” Spears told the audience.

Since that allegation, many of the central figures in the complex and controversial network created to manage their personal and professional affairs have distanced themselves. The lawyer who was appointed for the artist after her nervous breakdown, Samuel Ingham, asked to be separated from the case just a week ago. Ingham has earned about three million dollars during his years of custody of Spears, according to the newspaper. New York Times. So did Bessemer Trust, the financial management company that jointly took control of Spears’s estate with her father Jamie from her. He does remain in charge of it, despite a petition to the contrary filed last year. Judge Brenda Penny granted both Ingham’s and Bessemer’s petitions at Wednesday’s hearing. In addition, Larry Rudolph, who has been the singer’s manager for 25 years, also resigned at the beginning of July.

The artist has a lot of public support, from fans chanting outside the courtroom to her musical partners Christina Aguilera and Madonna, who a few days ago published a statement defending her in which she said: “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished long ago. Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we’re coming to get you out of jail!”

At a small rally in Washington, Patrick Thomas, 34, head of the newly formed group Free Britney America, called the singer’s situation “archaic.” “It’s not just about Britney. It’s about all the other people who are trapped in a situation like that, what I would call a prison. And what she herself described as a situation of abuse and trafficking, ”explained Thomas, whose group is pressing for a congressional hearing and federal supervision of guardianships.