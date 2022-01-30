Brian Cox strongly criticizes Johnny Depp and confirms that he refused to participate in Game of Thrones

Brian Cox found, at age 75, a leading role in the series Succession (HBO) and since then he has reappeared in the big Hollywood spotlight after his participation in Corazón Valiente (1995), the Bourne saga, Troy (2004), Match Point (2005), Zodiac (2007) or Her (2013).

With such a resume, it is not surprising that the actor born in Scotland has many things to share and that he has decided to publish an autobiography (‘Putting the Rabbit in the Hat’) to unleash some acid and direct comments about the film industry and its protagonists.

He was especially harsh with Johnny Depp when he relates the reason why he refused to participate in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. “He would have been a money-maker, but of all the characters in the film, the Governor – ultimately played by Jonathan Pryce – was the most ungrateful. Also, he would have ended up doing one movie after another and missed out on doing all the good things I’ve done,” he said.

“It’s basically the Johnny Depp show.. It is highly exaggerated and overrated. Think ‘Edward Scissorhands’. If you show up with your hands like that, pale, your face covered in scars… you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently has done even less. But people love it. Or he loved it. She is not so popular nowadays”, he revealed in his autobiography.

He also revealed that he had the chance to have a role in the famous “Game of Thrones”: “I was going to be King Robert Baratheon, who apparently died when he was rammed by a boar in the first season. The series has ended up being a huge success and everyone involved has made a fortune.”

“The character died too soon and they hadn’t offered me that much money,” he said.