Boxing: The day Roberto Durn increased his reputation for hard hitting Sylvester Stallone

Lto boxing legend Robert Durn He was without a doubt one of the most outstanding fighters of the 70s and 80s and very few liked to share the ring with ‘Manos de Piedra’. Duran was known for his ferocity and someone who was already ready to fight. To intimidate his rivals, his coach Ray Arcel used to joke that Durn was someone without a heart, who had no mercy.

The Panamanian boxer didn’t even ‘forgive’ Sylvester Stallone when the two got together to film Rocky II. Whoever was one of the ‘Four Kings’ responded to the famous actor’s call to help him in the boxing scenes for his new film.

On one occasion, ‘Hands of Stone’ once launched a series of crushing blows against the Hollywood star, when Stallone had asked him to avoid hitting him in the face so he wouldn’t mark his face, thinking about the shoot. In a 2014 TMZ interview, ‘Sly’ clarified that he would not spar with Bernard Hopkins because he had “learned his lesson from Durn”.

Recalling his boxing days in his autobiography entitled ‘Soy Duran’, he wrote: “I was Mike Tyson before Mike Tyson came along.. The wrestlers looked at me and shit their pants. Leonard will be no different.”

The Panamanian would add: “Americans were beginning to realize that they had never encountered anything like me before: a disturbing and deadly being with his jet-black hair, dark eyes and evil intentions. ‘El Diablo’, they called me ‘El Diablo’.