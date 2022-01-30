Billie Eilish’s brother’s blunder at Taylor Swift’s birthday party

Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas, recalled one of the “most embarrassing moments” of his entire life through a question and answer session with his followers on his Instagram Storieson January 22.

The 24-year-old musician blushed in front of Taylor Swift during the singer’s birthday party last December. Finneas commented that he felt really mortified and embarrassed when he mixed up his words in front of the “Shake it Off” singer. “I said ‘thank you for coming’ to Taylor Swift at her own birthday party,” Finneas said. “I wanted to say ‘thanks for having me’ or whatever, obviously,” he admitted.

Billie Eilish’s brother became world famous in 2019 when he produced Billie’s successful debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” In addition to Billie’s success, he also won five Grammys in 2020, positioning himself as one of the best music producers today. Due to his success, Finneas has been able to collaborate with artists such as: Selena Gomez, John Legend and Camila Cabello.

Although Finneas was completely embarrassed by the mistake, Taylor didn’t think too much of it and continued to be nice to his guest. Likewise, the winner of 11 Grammys was focused on enjoying her birthday party in the company of her great friend Alana Haim, who had her birthday two days after her.

In addition to Finneas, the party was attended by several celebrities, including: Este Haim, “Licorice Pizza” co-star with Alana, Tommy Dorfman, “13 Reasons Why” actor, Diana Silvers, “Space Force” actress Gracie Abrams, Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman, model Martha Hunt and “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink.

The singer published a series of photos on her Instagram account while enjoying her coronavirus-proof birthday party, since in her publication she indicated that all her guests had been tested. “Don’t say it, don’t say it, WELL, I’m saying it: ‘I feel 32. And Alana feels 30. Don’t worry, we tested everyone! Thank you very much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much, ”the singer wrote, as she showed the photos of her dancing and enjoying herself in the company of her friends.

Finneas’ blunder happened a month before he won the Golden Globe, along with his sister Billie, for the best original song for the theme “No time to Die”, from the latest film of the James Bond saga of the same name.. This triumph could be assumed as a nomination and a possible victory at the Oscars, given that it already happened with “Skyfall”, by Adele in 2012 and “Writing’s on the Wall”, by Sam Smith in 2015. Both artists won the Globe of Gold and the Oscar for his interpretation of the original song of two films of the Bond saga. If all predictions hold true, Billie and Finneas are likely to win their first Oscar in this upcoming installment.