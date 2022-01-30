Billie Eilish will star in Amazon’s “Prime Day Show” with HER and Kid Cudi

American singer Billie Eilish will present the songs from her long-awaited second album, “Happier Than Ever”, in a digital concert that Amazon will broadcast worldwide starting June 17.

HER and Kid Cudi will share with Eilish a musical event organized by the e-commerce giant for its sales day known as Prime Day, in which it celebrates the company’s anniversary.

It will be the first contact with the Angelina artist’s new musical project, which will be published on July 30 and will take over from “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?”, with which she won the Grammy for the album of anus.

For now, the singer has presented “Your Power” and “Lost Cause”, two songs that move away from the electronics of her debut and opt for more organic sounds.

At this stage, Eilish has cultivated a retro aesthetic that will also dress her first concert, inspired by the Paris of the late nineteenth century, as detailed in a statement.

There is much expectation to know the steps that the young artist will take, who at the 2020 Grammy Awards made history by winning the four most important categories of these awards at the age of 18: best new artist, album of the year, song of the year and record of the year.

For its part, HER, which won the award for best song of the year for “I Can’t Breathe” at the last Grammys, will present its new album “Back of My Mind” with a concert that commemorates the Dunbar Hotel, where African-American music figures such as Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday played.

Finally, rapper Kid Cudi will perform alongside the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra made up of space scientists from NASA’s Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute and the International Space University.

