Billie Eilish speaks for the first time about her secret boyfriend

Today is the day the Billie Eilish documentary premieres, The World’s A Little Blurry, on Apple TV Plus. There has been talk of this recording for months where the public will be able to learn more about one of the artists at the moment. In fact, one of the revelations included has surprised her followers since, for the first time, the young woman talks about her secret boyfriend, how the relationship was and the reasons why they broke up.

Billie Eilish, who is currently 18 years old, is very private when it comes to her private life. The artist flees from fame, the spotlight and media exposure, and when she is not promoting or acting, she stays at home surrounded by her family and her pets.

The singer, who at the age of 17 recently became the most mediatic and critically recognized artist, has always fought not to be treated as an object woman, which is why she always chooses loose clothing to hide her curves. Now, that’s not to say that Billie Eilish hasn’t had relationships or developed romantic feelings for someone else.

Confirmation comes with the documentary about her life where her former secret boyfriend appears for the first time, a man six years older than her whom she refers to as Q. Although right now they are no longer a couple, the boy does appear in the recording, where they can be seen holding hands in celebration of the artist’s 17th birthday.

Billie Eilish started dating Q when she was 16 and he was 22. In the documentary she explains the reasons that led to their breakup, despite being very much in love: “He just wasn’t happy and didn’t want the same things he wanted. , and I don’t think that was fair to him.”

“I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you. And he didn’t think it was fair to him,” adds Billie Eilish in her reflection. “And there was also a lack of effort, I think. It was literally like ‘Man, you don’t have enough love for yourself, you can’t love me, man. And you don’t. Even if you think you do,’” he explains.

Despite the maturity with which Billie Eilish speaks, she also admits that she is still in love with this boy and that she has had a hard time because of it: “I love him, despite everything, which makes it even harder because I have not forgotten him. ”.

“I have not found anyone else, I have not stopped feeling love for him. I’ve just spent time away from him and I was like, ‘Wow, I miss him so much because I’m worried about him all the time. And I don’t want what you want, and you don’t want what I want,’” says the artist.





Finally, Billie Eilish makes it clear that despite her feelings, she knows that the relationship with Q is going nowhere. “I don’t want to change him, I can’t help him, I’ve tried. I can’t do it anymore, I don’t want to do it.”