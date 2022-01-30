Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande could launch the collaboration of the year

The dream of many is about to be fulfilled. Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande could have prepared a big surprise. We tell you everything we know about the most anticipated collaboration of 2021.

The recent GRAMMY winner worked during the quarantine with her brother Finneas O’Connell and are ready to launch the second album Of the singer. The former Nickelodeon star also has several plans on the horizon after premiering the deluxe version of “Positions”.

Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande represent the most important female figures in music. His songs have become hymns of the girl powerheartbreak and existential crises thanks to its sincere and raw lyrics.

It’s not the first time Ariana and Billie they show their great friendship, at the 2020 GRAMMYs they had a loving hug and words of encouragement for each other. In addition, both share the peak of success by being at # 1 on the Billboard charts and having millions of sales with their albums.

BILLIE EILISH AND ARIANA GRANDE, THE MOST ANTICIPATED COLLABORATION OF 2021

According to the first rumorsAccording to sources close to billie eilishfor her second album she will include an expected collaboration with Ariana Grande.

Prediction or hint? Not long ago, Finneas O’Connell He assured that he would love to work with the artist and produce a song for her and it seems that it will be possible thanks to his sister.

So far, nothing is confirmed, but the collaborations They have become the favorite recipe of artists and fans. In addition, neither of the two is alien to the pairsBillie Eilish premiered a few months ago “You are going to forget it” with Rosalía.

Before the news, fans on social networks expressed their emotion, since both are great composers and singers. Can you imagine what the concept will be like? Being the work of billy, It could be a heartbreak ballad or a song about self-love, both of which have experienced criticism for beauty stereotypes.

There is also no release date for the album, it is thought that it could be released in the summer and will show a new stage of billie eilish after saying goodbye to his famous neon green mane.

In addition to the possibility of joining their voices in music, Ariana Grande Y billie eilish They share a special bond. Learn the story of their friendship.