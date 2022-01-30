Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, about to launch their collaboration?

It is possible that one of the most repeated wishes among the fans of the singer of the song “Bad Guy” and the artist from Florida, Ariana Grande, is about to come true. Well, a few days ago There was a rumor on social networks that Billie Eilish was going to introduce a collaboration with the American on her second studio album.

The winner of two grammys this year, Billie Eilish was during the confinement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic working with her brother Finneas O’Connell on the making of her second studio album. This last musical project, the singer assured through social networks that it would be launched in 2021.

On the other hand, Ariana Grande is still enjoying the praise received for her latest studio album ‘Positions’, released in October 2020 and which recently released its deluxe version. Although despite this, there has been a lot of talk about the singer still having new plans to make while waiting.

All this has been linked to alleged statements from sources close to Billie Eilish, which ensure that the artist will introduce a collaboration with Ariana Grande in her new work. In addition, Eilish has already shown that she is not averse to collaborating with other colleagues in the guild, as could be seen in ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ with Rosalía.

The rumor caused a stir on social networks among the followers of both singers, since it would not be so strange if these speculations were true.. Something that proves it is the good relationship between both artists, since in the ‘Grammy 2020’ they gave each other an emotional hug accompanied by encouraging words from one to the other.

Nowadays, There is still no indication of when the release of Billie Eilish’s new album will take place. Of course, we are sure that this will surprise your audience and show a new musical stage of the singer.