Atlas will have 90% capacity for the second leg final against León

The Atlas of Guadalajara receives León this Sunday in the second leg of the final of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX Leaguea match that will be played at the Jalisco Stadium with 90 percent capacity and here we will let you know the points that were taken for the second leg.

Through a statement issued by the MX Leaguethe points that were established in the meeting to detail the safety and health operation were announced, in which in addition to approving the capacity of 90% in the Jalisco StadiumMikel Arriola, president of the league invited the fans to maintain a good behavior, always with respect for the rival, in order to enjoy the most important match of the Grita México A21 tournament in a family atmosphere.

Officials from the Guadalajara City Council, Civil Protection and Fire Departments, Municipal Public Security, Inspection and Regulations, State Road Police, Private Security, representatives of Atlas and León, as well as authorities from Liga MX.

Some of the agreements reached are the following:

Sanitary and security operations will begin at 9:00 a.m.

The doors of the stadium for the public will open at 5:00 p.m.

There will be a module for the application of rapid antigen tests, which will be carried out randomly among attendees and staff.

In accordance with the provisions of the law, the authorities will have Zero Tolerance towards those who violate the regulations and disturb the order inside and outside the stadium.

They pointed out the routes and actions around the animation groups to protect them in their entry, stay and exit from the property.

The reminder was made that it is forbidden to enter with flags, rags, cardboard, confetti, etc.

The Protocol Against Discriminatory and Offensive Acts was reviewed. Highlighting that any fan caught committing discriminatory acts would be evicted from the Jalisco stadium.

This Sunday the Jalisco Stadium will experience the first final of the Atlas, instance to which they do not access after 22 years. For the second leg, León arrives with a 3-2 advantage on the aggregate scoreboard, so Atlas will have to beat them by two goals difference if they want to win the title of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League.