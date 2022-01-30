‘At least I was able to have my photo at the Santiago Bernabéu’

The Lion surprised the market by signing Gary Kagelmacher, former player of Real Madrid, same as despite not having disputed so many encounters with the Merengue shirt has proud sense to be part of the history of Spanish team.

The Uruguayan defender admitted feeling happy to have played for the current leader of The league “How great is the history of the Madrid I was able to have my picture in it Bernabeueven if it was just a game I am happy, that something (happened) that seemed unattainable. I wish there had been more games but I got the desire to play in the Real Madrid“, he declared in an interview with TUDN.

in addition Gary Kagelmacher was surprised by the competitiveness of the MX League mentioning that no differences so marked in the teams. “Is a very even league, I saw it the other day it was a game of round trip and that maybe in a league like the uruguayan, which was the last one where I had to play, there one difference between the teams so-called big of the small teams and I liked that”, assured the South American centre-back.

The reinforcement of Lion pointed out that the clubs in the Mexican tournament have their own game idea and that will benefit the competition “From what I saw, they all play soccer, they have an idea of ​​the game, they can be competitive and that is good for the league for there to be more equality and either more competitive“, sentenced Gary Kagelmacher.

