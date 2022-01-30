Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus – Diario Libre

The actor arnold schwarzenegger published on Instagram a poster where he appears characterizing “Zeus”, the god of Olympus, without explaining what project it will be for.

Is it an advertisement for the Super Bowl, the first preview of Kung Fury: The Movie Or would his participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe be confirmed? The actor only said that the release date will be February 2022.

The former Governor of California is known for his iconic characters: Terminator, Conan, Danny DeVito’s twin, John Matrix in Commando and many more.

According to a review by Infobae, in November of last year, Schwarzenegger starred in rumors of his arrival at Marvel Studios.

However, the actor is already confirmed Russell Crowe What Zeus for Thor: Love and Thunder and Christian Bale as the villain Gorr, taking into account the surprises of recent years for Marvel movies and the participation of Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and Vol. 3, everything would be possible .

Due to the quality of Schwarzenegger’s post and his gesture, it could be a film closer to absurd comedy.

Another possibility is that it is the first approach to Kung Fury: The Movie, film which began filming less than two years ago and would feature Schwarzenegger as well as Michael Fassbender, David Hasselhoff and Alexandra Shipp.

superbowl

On the other hand, the Super Bowl will take place on February 13. For the public that loves movies and television series and platforms, it is a relevant event, since Hollywood organizes itself to present trailers and make outstanding announcements.

The arrival of a solo project by Schwarzenegger could be one of the possibilities, but everything indicates that the poster would be part of a commercial starring the actor that will come to light at said sporting event.