Ariana Grande would have already started planning her wedding with Dalton Gomez

The couple has already started talking about their wedding (Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande)

Everything seems to be going well in their relationship. Ariana Grande with Dalton Gomez, well the couple already has started talking about the wedding they will have.

According to what a source revealed exclusively to AND! News, Although nothing is confirmed yet, the couple has already started talking about their plans in which they have reached some agreements.

“Neither wants an extravagant event, so they’re trying to figure out what their options are for having an intimate ceremony.”, explained the person.

Although the couple tries to keep everything private, Dalton seems to be trying his best for his fiancée, as according to the source, Dalton treats Ariana like a “queen”. In addition to trying to have fun as a couple.

The couple wants an intimate ceremony (Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande)

For its part, Ariana has tried to be respectful of her partner’s privacy, as it tries to keep everything private.

“[Ella] She has been very respectful and tries not to share much about her relationship, although sometimes that comes with the territory of being in a relationship with a celebrity, “added the person who remained anonymous.

On December 20, the singer announced that in a short time she will say “yes, I do” to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The 27-year-old singer used her Instagram account to announce that she got engaged to the real estate agent, whom she has known since January 2020, and shared a close-up of her stunning engagement ring.

The music star shared several photos with her future husband on social networks. “Forever and after,” Grande captioned the series of images, which included a close-up look at the expensive wedding ring her boyfriend gave her.

The singer announced her engagement in December (Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande)

“They couldn’t be happier, they are so excited. This is a happy time for them. Their parents are also very excited about the news,” a person close to the couple told the American magazine. People.

The singer’s famous friends rushed to congratulate them on their engagement.

“Congratulations to these two incredible souls. Ari we love you and we couldn’t be happier for you. Dalton, you’re a lucky man.”, commented his manager, Scooter Braun. “So happy for you!!”, wrote Hailey Baldwin, wife of Justin Bieber

Great was previously Engaged to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. The couple ended their relationship in October 2018 a few days after the death of Mac Miller., who was the singer’s partner for a year and a half.

The couple would have met in January 2020 (Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande)

In March, the site Page Six confirmed that the singer and the real estate agent, 25, had started a relationship. In May, they made their first official appearance in the video for “Stuck with U,” Grande’s musical duet with Justin Bieber.

The footage included home clips of fans and celebrities practicing social distancing amid the pandemic. In the recording, Grande and Gomez are seen together for the first time as they sweetly dance and hug.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Grande and Gomez also made their relationship official on Instagram. The couple spent the quarantine at their home in Los Angeles.

The popular performer, who released her documentary “Excuse Me, I Love You” on Netflix on December 21, recently declared her love to her now-fiancé on his birthday last August. “I love you,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

KEEP READING:

After a brief romance in the midst of a pandemic, Ariana Grande announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez

Who is Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend

All the winners of the 2021 Grammy Awards for music