Ariana Grande, after her wedding, achieves a new record on Instagram

Ariana Grande secretly married just a few days ago and the artist has already broken a new Instagram record. The American singer and her partner, Dalton Gomez, said yes I do in an intimate and private ceremony that was held at their home in Montecito, California.

Only the people closest to the couple attended the wedding, due to the express wish of the bride and groom to marry in the most absolute privacy. But a few days later, Ariana Grande He wanted to share with his followers some images of the happiest day of his life.

The artist shared a series of images of the intimate ceremony, which took place in the cozy living room of his house, which had been expressly decorated for the occasion. Full of white flowers, it became the perfect setting for such a special day.

Without a doubt, the great protagonist was Ariana Grande herself, with a stunning dress that exclusive designer Vera Wang created for her, with a short veil that she added for her head and a semi collected. All this formed the perfect union for the artist to become the most acclaimed bride of the year.

In this way, the images of the wedding shared by Ariana Grande, have gone around the world, being one of the most commented topics for several days on social networks. In fact, the artist has broken a new record on the platform, turning one of the wedding photos in the post with the most ‘likes’ in history in just a few days.

This publication already has more than 26 million ‘likes’, being the one that has had the most reactions in just a few days in the history of Instagram. Although today, the absolute record for “I like you” is held by another account.

The absolute record continues to be held by the egg that is the protagonist of the ‘World Record Egg’ profile which, at the beginning of the year 2019, established the mark that today stands at more than 55 million ‘likes’, surpassing at that time a publication by Kylie Jenner that until then held the record.