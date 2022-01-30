Are gray hairs in fashion? this is the trend to wear the best in 2022

From the end of 2021 it was made more than clear that natural would be in fashion and beyond frizzy, fluffy and naturally dried hair, one of the favorite trends and one that was reaffirmed during Paris Fashion Week is proudly wearing hair full of white hair.

This trend comes at a perfect time for both the youngest and the adults to stop hiding their gray hair with dyes and hundreds of home remedies, because if the Haute Couture models wore them to present the fashion collections of the spring-summer season , everyone can do it too.

However, like everything in the world of fashion and beauty, there are a couple of rules that are more than necessary to look perfect; in the case of white hair, one must take into account the hairstyle, the length and of course the care that must be given to make them look magnificent.

Everything you need to know about gray hair as a trend

According to what we saw on the Valentino catwalk, the gray hairs are here to stay, although for this it is necessary to forget the XXL hair and instead join the short hair trends such as the Pixie, although to make them look sensational we recommend you only include this form or the Mixie; since the Bob, for example, do not fit perfectly into this emerging trend.

A first idea for wearing white or greyish hair is to pull it all the way back, very Meryl Streep-esque, leaving a bit of volume on top of the head.

On the other hand, those who are reluctant to leave their hair short and want to continue wearing long hair, the perfect length is below the shoulders. Well, this height is ideal both to wear your hair down, and to collect it in pigtails and low buns.

Also, it is recommended that for look fashionable, each and every hairstyle features the wonderful center parting that is perfect for most face types and makes anyone look extremely elegant.

What colors should gray hair be combined with?

Of course, this trend does not end with the length or the shape of the white hair, because to look fashionable the garments that are selected when dressing are essential. And although we cannot deny that with striking colors such as red or green, white hair stands out incredibly, this 2022 has very specific tones.

And it is that in addition to the beautiful “Veri Peri” by Pantone for this year, the fashionable colors will be white and black, to which you can add accessories or other garments full of glitter. Proof of this is how Valentino combined the garments of these shades in models with gray hair.

However, it is not the only option, as they can also be worn with garments in bright colors such as orange, fuchsia or neutral colors such as brown and beige.

