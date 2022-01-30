Another spectacular night of La Franja that climbs to the lead

The Xolos took the lead with a goal from debutant Lisandro López, but Puebla came out on top again and came from behind to take the win and move to the top of the table.

Once again, the Puebla Strip of the Argentine technical director Nicholas Larcamon came from behind, now to beat the Xoloitzcuintles of Tijuana from the coach Sebastian Mendezalso Argentine, in a pending match of the third day of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX played on the field of the Cuauhtémoc stadium.

In the first time, the Puebla wasted the opportunity to get ahead on the scoreboard with a penalty shot by William Martinez and stopped by the doorman Gil Alcala. The referee ordered the penalty to be repeated for the goalkeeper’s anticipated movement and Diego de Buen he shot to crash the ball into a post.

The Xoloitzcuintles did not forgive their rival in the first clear scoring opportunity they had. At minute 36 they took a corner kick from the left sector. The Argentinian Lisandro Lopezin his debut match, scored the 1-0 with a convincing header against the mark of George Corral.

just a minute later referee Guillermo Pacheco signaled a penalty for Tijuana, but the play was reviewed in the VAR and after several minutes of deliberation from the whistle booth they indicated that the foul was committed outside the area and reversed the marking of the maximum penalty.

The 1-1 of La Franja poblana materialized already in the second part with a penalty. Again there was a change of collector and this time the turn was for George Corral which he executed correctly with a shot up and to the right to beat the flight of the Xolos goalkeeper.

The victory of Puebla began to take shape with the 2-1 that the Uruguayan Maximilian Araujo signed by taking advantage of a ball rejected by the goalkeeper Gil Alcala at minute 80. The 3-1 was sentenced by the Venezuelan Fernando Aristeguieta at minute 88 with a shot from outside the area.

Next game of Tijuana and Puebla

On the fourth day, the Tijuana will receive the Cougars on Saturday, February 5, on the field of the Caliente stadium; on his side, the Puebla will visit the Queretaro on the field of La Corregidora stadium on Sunday 6.