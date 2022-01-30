Anne Hathaway’s bangs in “The Devil Wears Fashion” are back

The actress has returned to 2006 to adopt the iconic look that he used that time in the movie where he was the protagonist. Undoubtedly it is a trip to the past but that suits you ideally in this present.

The return of the fringe

In one of his latest posts, Hathaway trusted Valentino again with a black mini dress with a floral print, long sleeves and a Peter Pan collar, which the bangs stole all the prominence due to the nostalgia it caused on his followers.

It was the stylist Orlando Pita the one responsible for bringing the actress’s hair back to her days playing an assistant who got lost in the world of fashion in the fictional magazine runways. Although it is not as thick as the one Andy wore, Hathaway modernizes his character and adapts his look to current trends: clean, light, long and wide.

Anne Hathaway today. Photo: IG

As usual, it was the fashion shows that predicted the return of this fringe, in particular the fall/winter 2021-2022 catwalks of Victoria Beckham, Chanel and Versace.

Although curtain fringes are still very popular, everything indicates that their days are already beginning to be numbered and will be replaced by this classic and timeless cut.

It is not the first time that Anne Hathaway has caused a stir with her change of hairstyle. In 2012 he cut his hair into a memorable cut pixie to play Fantine in the film adaptation of ‘The Miserables’whose role earned him an Oscar for his performance.

Anne Hathaway

At the time, the actress spoke about the decision to cut her hair for the role. “I did not expect it to be so important, because it was my idea. It was something I wanted to do for a long time, and I knew it was something the character did, so I just offered it to the director and he said yes. As it got closer, I thought: I really can’t get it back now.”Hathaway said in Live! with Kelly in 2012.