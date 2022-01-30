Anne Hathaway could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

As has transpired, Anne Hathaway It could be one of the names that could be incorporated into the fictional world of the studio. The information comes through the Giant Freakin Robot site, which reports that the Oscar winner and the study are in negotiations. Of course there is no clue about his possible role in the MCU, but speculation will not be long in coming. Back in 2011, the name of Hathaway was one of the favorites to put on the skin of Felicia Hardywho would make his debut in Spider-Man 4 by Sam Raimi. In said film, Felicia was going to become vultures, the daughter of Adrian Toomey/Vulture. Although this film never materialized, the character of the Vulture was finally played by Michael Keaton in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first installment of the trilogy of the hero starring Tom Holland.

However, Felicia Hardy has another identity. In the comics she is known as black cat, who is one of Spider-Man’s enemies, although they always end up flirting. Felicia’s character also made an appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring Andrew Garfield. In that film, actress Felicity Jones gave life to a character named Felicia. Although her identity was never confirmed, many suspected that it was Felicia Hardy. In recent days, it has been reported that the Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man could be backso the inclusion of this character would not be left out of the conversation.

Nor should we forget that Marvel has pending the introduction of the franchises of the X Men Y The Fantastic Four, so Hathaway could have the occasional role in one of those productions. And of course, we must not rule out the issue of variants or some villain. For a long time, fans have been asking to see morgana lefay, the powerful sorceress who often clashes with Doctor Strange. Perhaps the sequel to the Master of the Mystic Arts will lead him to cross paths with Morgana.

Nor should we forget that Hathaway is no stranger to the world of comics. In 2012 she gave life to selina kylealso known as Catwoman, in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises by Christopher Nolan. Without a doubt, the actress has what it takes to put on the costume of heroine or villain once again.