Angelina Jolie’s dream that was destroyed by her divorce from Brad Pitt: “She didn’t allow me to do it”

Angelina Jolie reveals how her divorce from Brad Pitt impacted her professional career (EFE)

Angelina Joliewho has not yet finished his rough divorce from brad pittrevealed that the family drama got in the way of her professional career in Hollywood.

“I love directing, but I had a change in my family dynamic that didn’t allow me to do it for a few years,” explained the Oscar winner, 45, in a recent interview she gave to the magazine Entertainment Weekly.

the actress of maleficent He acknowledged that he doesn’t have enough time to commit to his dream of directing. Therefore, the mother of six has continued to take acting jobs to keep up with the demands of both Hollywood and family life.

“I needed to do shorter jobs and be home more, so I went back to doing some acting jobs. That’s really the truth.”He said.

Jolie also admitted that raising her children during the pandemic cost her: “I feel like I lack all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom.”

Angelina Jolie wants to be strong for her children (AFP)

Jolie had begun to take her first steps in directing with unbroken (2015), a film in which he co-starred with Brad Pitt, and First They Killed My Father (2017).

Currently, the actress stars Those Who Wish Me Deadwhich will be released in theaters and in hbo max, simultaneously, on May 14. Regarding this role, the star said that she had a hard time composing it, since the woman she plays “is not very maternal”, unlike her.

Jolie said that the director and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan called her attention on the set because in her performance she was not having the behavior that the character should have. “It took me a while to treat the boy badly, but I managed it!”he acknowledged.

The love story of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ended badly (Shutterstock)

Jolie and Pitt, 57, had been a couple for 12 years and had been married for two years when Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and She denounced her then-husband for physical abuse against their eldest son, Maddox.

Although their divorce is not finalized, both were declared legally single in 2019. Since then, the former couple has been in a tough custody battle for their six children: Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Last year, in an attempt to delay the custody trial, Jolie asked for the substitution of Judge John W. Ouderkirka private magistrate, who is handling the divorce case of what was once the most loved couple in Hollywood.

The actor’s lawyers pointed out that, behind all this maneuver, her ex-partner was only trying to delay pending custody issuesand revealed that the judge that the actress rejected in the trial was the same one that united them in marriage in 2014.

Pitt’s legal team publicly accused the actress of delaying the proceedings so as not to give in to the request for joint custody. “Unfortunately, the people most harmed by Jolie’s tactic are the children of the parties themselves, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution.”, underlined the representatives of the actor.

According to US media, on March 12, Jolie delivered documentation to a Los Angeles court that proves gender-based violence and child abuse by the actor, who has never spoken publicly about his ex’s accusations.

