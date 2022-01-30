Angelina Jolie plans to tell her story with Brad Pitt in the style of Rocío Carrasco

Angelina Jolie could open the box of thunder and tell her story, first of love and then of hell, together with Brad Pitt in a Rocío Carrasco-style docuseries. Or maybe in an interview like the one Oprah Winfrey did with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Jolie and Pitt, who lived together for more than ten years and have six children together, are immersed in a legal battle that is becoming increasingly bloody. First it was for the custody of their children; Then the actress raised the bet and in March she formally accused her ex-husband of sexist violence and she is waiting for the justice to call her to testify. Both she and her children seem willing to offer testimony, something that some international media say Maddox, the only one of legal age, has already done.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie when they were a couple, in 2014 GTRES

the protagonist of maleficent He would have confessed to his inner circle that now he cannot say anything because his lawyers have recommended silence, but that it will not last forever. Angelina Jolie, 45, believes the press is portraying her as “the bad guy” in her confrontation with Brad Pitt, 57, and she’s had enough of her. “Angie thinks she has been holding her tongue for years as her legal case is ongoing. But that won’t shut her up when the time comes,” a source close to the movie superstar has assured.

The actress would already be thinking of a format where she can talk about her marriage and the domestic violence that she claims to have suffered at the hands of Brad Pitt

According to US media, the artist and her agents would already be preparing a format where Jolie can talk about her marriage, her ex-husband’s alleged addictions and the domestic violence she claims to have suffered. “She applauds people who stand up for themselves and thought it was very brave of Meghan to go out on TV instead of suffering in silence,” the source added.

Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Angelina Jolie, Zahara and Knox at the ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ World Premiere in 2019 EDITORIAL / Other Sources

The one who was the sexiest couple in Hollywood announced their separation more than five years ago and they are not being friendly at all. The divorce is becoming the longest and most complicated in Hollywood. The interpreter does not want to share fifty percent custody and she wants to live outside the United States, so she faces her former husband who wants the opposite.

The divorce is becoming the longest and most complicated in Hollywood

After more than five years, they still have not reached a final agreement on the custody of the five of their six children who are still minors: Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. In fact, the actor is not even related to the two oldest, Maddox and Pax, who claim that his father had violent and aggressive behavior against them and against his mother. The actress’s lawyers say they have evidence and documents that demonstrate both physical and verbal abuse and the violent behavior of the actor.

The actress premieres this month in the United States the film Those Who Wished my Dead (Those who wish my death), an action thriller where the protagonist plays a brave firefighter trained to parachute into forest fires. The film marks Jolie’s long-awaited return to the action genre following hits like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr & Mrs Smith, SE busca or Salt.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie Pitt, shopping in Los Angeles. GTRES

Pitt’s lawyers reply to Jolie’s attempt to provide “new evidence” that “over the last four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina Jolie that have been reviewed and unsubstantiated.” According to sources close to the actor she cites Us Weekly, “Children have been used by Angelina to harm Brad on other occasions. This leak of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers was done to hurt Brad.”

Brad Pitt was investigated and later cleared by the FBI of alleged child abuse after he and Jolie split. Apparently, it all started with Maddox: On Wednesday, September 14, 2016, the family flew on a private jet from their castle in France, where they had spent the summer, to Los Angeles. It is never known what happened on that flight that blew up the marriage, but sources close to Jolie assured that Brad Pitt was drunk and insulted and hit his eldest son, who was 15 years old at the time. Other testimonies said that he wanted to hit his wife and that Maddox intervened to avoid the attack. For their part, sources close to Brad speak of the adolescent’s immature and capricious attitude, which almost caused an accident during the aircraft’s takeoff.