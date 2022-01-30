Angelina Jolie is all the rage on Instagram and shines on HBO Max

The popular actress shines in the movie Those Who Wish for My Death at the same time that it is all the rage on Instagram. A good professional moment for Angelina.

Angelina Jolie he went back to the movies and did it in the movie Those who wish me dead, from the streaming platform hbo max. The film is a success and finds its protagonist in a solid moment, personifying a role to suit him. In this case, the popular actress brings to life Hanna Faber, a smokebomber, a firefighter in charge of fighting forest fires, even going so far as to parachute directly into danger.

The character lived through a traumatic experience of not being able to rescue a family from a fire and now she is stationed in a tower where she keeps an eye out for any sign of fire in the forests of Montana. However, life will surprise Faber when he has to face two dangerous assassins who have their sights set on Owen (Jake Weber) and his son Connor (Finn Little). The criminals are played by Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen.

Angelina Jolie is living a good professional moment

Criminals will coldly pursue their potential victims and it will be Hannah’s responsibility to help Connor and his father through this life or death situation. Luckily, she knows the terrain in which they are perfectly and the forests will be the ideal setting to overcome the assassins. Angeline shines on a paper that finds her back in the action genre.

Meanwhile, the popular Hollywood figure opened a profile on the social network Instagram, where she shared a letter from an Afghan girl, who denounces the abuses of women’s rights that the Taliban are carrying out in their rise to power in that country. . Angelina surpassed nine million followers in a short time.

On the other hand, the interpreter is expected to use the social network as a means of reporting and raising awareness more than something personal. In fact, it follows only three accounts among which stand out “Shelters”, for the rights of refugees; “NAACP”, fighting for civil rights and Doctors Without Borders.