Angelina Jolie hired an assassin to kill her as an alternative to suicide… and explains why

Lto actress Angelina Jolie (45 years old) explained in an interview with ‘IMDB’ in 2001 that in a “fairly shady time of my life” came to hire a hit man to kill her as an alternative to suicide.

Angelina Jolie, who acknowledges acknowledges that she suffered psychological problems that even led her to consider suicide, speaks in the interview two decades ago of her “strong depressive episodes”.

The harsh childhood, adolescence and youth of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie on IMDb: “This is going to sound crazy, but I was going to hire someone to kill me”

“This is going to sound crazy, but there was a time when I was going to hire someone to kill me,” says Angelina Jolie in the interview.

What happened so that the contract killer did not kill Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie herself recounts that it was the assassin himself who persuaded her of her deadly idea.

“The person spoke to me very sweetly, made me think about it. A month later, other things changed in my life and I survived again,” says the protagonist of Hackers, The Bone Collector, Innocence Interrupted, Lara Croft, Malfica o Mr and Mrs smith.

Why did Angelina Jolie want to pay a murderer to kill her?

“With suicide comes all the guilt of the people around you thinking they could have done something. On the other hand, with someone murdered, nobody assumes any kind of responsibility,” Angelina Jolie explained, arguing that having been murdered would have been a crime. easier charging for your family and friends.