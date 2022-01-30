Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: a divorce of more than a million dollars – People – Culture

They started out as a perfect couple. But, after a decade together, the marriage of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie It barely lasted two years and since their separation in 2016, five years of tough legal battle have passed, which has now culminated in a sentence of shared custody.

(Also read: New chapter in the divorce novel of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt)

A judge ruled in favor of Pitt, who has achieved joint custody of five of his six children -Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Vivienne and Knox-, a decision that leaves Maddox out for being of legal age.

This temporary agreement may be the beginning of the end of the legal battle that has lasted since the couple announced their divorce.

The actor has been fighting in court for five years to have the same rights as his ex-wife regarding the custody of their six children – three adopted and three biological.

millionaire expenses

According to divorce attorney Kelly Chang, in dialogue with the Daily Mail, the Hollywood couple has paid up to $10,000 a day to the judge handling the case and they would have spent one million dollars Until now.

Both have used reputable attorneys whose hourly rates range from $1,000 to $1,500. “These attorneys may be billing 40 or 50 hours a week,” the woman said.

Chang said the movie stars hired a private judge who “could bill $900 to $1,000 an hour. He also says that when you hire a ‘five-day trial,’ you probably got paid.” $50,000 upfront and another 10,000 to review paperwork earlier.

The custody fight

As CNN explained, Judge John Ouderkirk, who is retired and officiates privately and not in a California court, has endorsed the principle of equal custody for each of the two parents and not the sole custody that Jolie requested.

“This is an ongoing legal process, and we are a long way from a final resolution of anything. Angelina believes that she and the children have been denied a fair trial and will continue to seek the best solution for the children and their well-being.” “A source close to the actress told CNN.

(You may be interested in: Would Brad Pitt have been violent with Angelina Jolie or her children?)

Jolie has complained that she was not allowed testify your children, as permitted by California law with minors over the age of 14.

In addition, Judge Ouderkirk prevented a fair trial by “improperly excluding relevant evidence about the health, safety and welfare of the children, which was central to the case,” according to the actress’s defense.

(Also: Maddox, son of Brad Pitt, testifies against his father)

Jolie’s lawyers had already tried last year to have the case withdrawn from Judge Ouderkirk for having business with one of the actress’s lawyers, but the request was denied.

For this reason, the legal strategy of the actress now involves requesting the celebration of a new trial with another judge on July 9 at the California Court of Appeals.

Before entering into a relationship with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie adopted Maddox, her eldest son. However, when their relationship with the actor began, they did not hesitate to adopt Zahara and Pax Thien.

‘Brangeline’

The actors, nicknamed ‘Brangelina’, began their relationship in 2004, after agreeing on the set of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ and married in August 2014 in France, surrounded by their six children, who collaborated by painting the actress’s veil with flowers, animals and airplanes.

However, the idyllic couple fell apart just two years later. In September 2016, Jolie requested the divorce and, among other reasons, argued the way in which the actor treated his children.

Shortly after, rumors began to circulate accusing the actor of his alleged aggressive behavior and alcoholism. And even the FBI received a series of allegations about Pitt’s attitude during a private flight with some of the children, a case that was closed.

Pitt also released accusations against Jolie, in her case for endangering her children’s privacy “by making public the names of her therapists and other mental health professionals.”

Recently, the American actress sued her ex-husband again, whom she accused of child abuse and gender violence. And Pitt recognized ‘New York Times‘ that his addiction to alcohol had a lot to do with their separation and claimed that he had been in therapy for more than a year.

Now, with the sentence of shared custody, the actor has achieved what he was looking for since he separated from Jolie, who, however, is not willing to accept it without more.

TIME*

With information from Eph.