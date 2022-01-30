Angelina Jolie accuses the judge who decides the custody of her children of an unfair trial | People

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce continues to drag on. The process began almost five years ago and since then, although there has been progress (in fact, they were declared “single” by a judge in 2019), the question of their finances and the custody of their children has been stagnant. The latest information dates from March, when it was learned that each had already spent a million dollars in the process that will decide the custody of the six children they have in common.

Now, new court documents obtained by the Associated Press news agency show that the actress from maleficent would not be happy with the judicial treatment that is being dispensed. Jolie complains that the judge deciding the custody issue has refused to allow the six young men (aged between 12 and 19) to testify. Something that for her is very relevant “for the safety of children and for their well-being,” according to AP, which explains that the documents do not detail the reasons why such listening would be relevant.

Jolie, 45, has even tried to remove Judge John Ouderkirk from the case, despite the fact that she and Pitt chose him together to take it (he is a private judge). The actress has argued that the magistrate maintains a business relationship with one of Pitt’s lawyers. In addition, according to her lawyers, “Judge Ouderkirk has denied Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding relevant evidence about her children’s health, safety and well-being, critical to this case,” reads the report. court document, charging that the judge “has failed to adequately consider” California’s code that it is detrimental to the interests of children if custody is awarded to someone who has history of sexist violence.

Those accusations by Jolie towards Brad Pitt, 56, intensified at the end of last March, when the actress claimed that Pitt had committed “abuse”, but the actor was never arrested or charged with any type of crime. against her or her children during the marriage. Yes, there was an incident on board a plane between Pitt and his son Maddox, then 15 years old, in September 2016. The FBI came to investigate Pitt for that incident and even considered submitting him to a federal investigation, which finally closed. no fees.

Ouderkirk’s decision not to listen to the children, “as well as their experiences, needs or wishes on the issue of custody” has also been commented on by Pitt’s lawyers. They have also wanted to give their version of the matter, assuring that the judge’s conduct in the last six months has been “rigorous and fair” and that all this has led to “a provisional resolution and order after listening to experts and witnesses.” ”. For Pitt’s team, Jolie’s request that children be heard showed a “lack of credibility in important areas.”

In addition, they demand that “the custody between the parties should be modified, at the request of Mr. Pitt, for the interests of the children” and believe that the fact that the agreement is delayed “can cause serious damage to the children, whom they would be denied stability.” However, Jolie has stated that she will appeal if the judge decides to finalize the provisional custody agreement that she now has.