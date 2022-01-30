Angela Kukawski, representative of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has died

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 02.01.2022 10:16:37





Angela Kukawski, a business representative who has worked with celebrities including the Kardashian-Jenner family, was found dead, Los Angeles police recently released. Authorities also arrested her partner, Jason Barker, on suspicion of murder.

According to a report from CNN, the 55-year-old woman was reported missing in Sherman Oaks on December 22. She was later found dead in her car in Simi Valley, California, they later determined his cause of death as “blunt force trauma and strangulation“.

Agents believe Barker murdered Kukawski in Sherman Oaks, put her in the car and left her stranded in Simi Valley, where she was found. It was like that they put him in prison and charged him with “murder and torture against him”.

They also report that his bail was valued at more than 3 million dollars and is expected to appear in court for the next 12th of January.

“Angela was truly the best. He cared for each of us and made things happen that were impossible“, the Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement to CNN. “She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this very difficult time.“.

celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Offset They were other celebrities with whom he had the opportunity to work, and who also lamented the death of the representative.

chaov​