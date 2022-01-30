American Psychopath, by Mary Harron, what did the critics say at its premiere?

Adapting a play is a complex and complicated process, even more so if you add a crude and violent narrative to it. American Psycho – 67% was born from the mind of the young American novelist Bret Easton Ellis. His ultraviolent work scandalized critics and society in 1991. Long before the adaptation that we know, the film went through different directors, screenwriters and actors who ultimately left the project.

The producer, Edward Pressman (The Raven – 82%), he bought the rights to the work in 1992, and it was not until 2000 that he was able to release this film under the direction of Mary Harron, with Christian Bale playing the yuppie psychopath named Patrick Bateman. Before the final version, american psychopath went through recognized directors in the industry such as Stuart Gordon (Satanic Resurrection – 94%), David Cronenberg (The Naked Lunch – 71%) and Oliver Stone (Platoon – 88%). In addition to Bale, several Hollywood stars were interested in the role, from Johnny Depp, Ewan McGregor to Leonardo DiCaprio, but due to creative differences, none of them stayed in the production.

Set in 1980s New York, the plot introduces us to Patrick Bateman (Christian bale), a wealthy man obsessed with success, money, and perfection. His social status allows him to go through anonymity when it comes to indulging his twisted impulses, so he finds a new satisfaction in blood and violence, for him, objects are worth more than a person’s body.

It was until 1996 when the production company Lionsgate gave it an opportunity. Edward Pressman, the producer, proposed Mary Harron to direct it. Harron wrote the script together with Guinevere Turner, she not only wanted to be the most faithful to the work in the raw and violent aspect, she also wanted to delve into the social context and play with the satire of a New York led by capitalism and consumerism. . The director confessed to Guardian in the year 2000 that Christian bale he received many calls warning him that this role would be professional suicide.

The film premiered on January 21, 2000 at the Sundance Film FestivalIn addition to Bale, the cast was made up of great actors such as Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Josh Lucas, Justin Theroux and Reese Witherspoon. In its time, the film generated a series of mixed reactions from critics, some highlighted the black humor and satire, praising the interpretation of Christian Bale, others were outraged by the excessive violence and crudeness of its images. Despite the controversy, American Psycho received eight awards and thirteen nominations among the different festivals and film critics societies in the world, the most outstanding being the special recognition of the National Board of Review for excellence in filmmaking and nomination for best picture at the Sitges Festival.

The film was unsuccessful at the box office, but managed to convince its author and fans of the book, cementing the approval of the general public over time. Next, more of what the specialized critic of American Psycho has said – 67%:

Roger Ebert of Chicago Sun-Times:

Christian Bale is heroic in the way he allows the character to playfully jump into the despicable; there’s no self-preservation here, and that’s a mark of a good actor.

Dennis Harvey of Variety:

As shocking as it is, ‘American Psycho’ remains indefensible as criticism; only in the fringe details – the throwaway pop soundtrack, the gimmicky decor and cuisine, the prostitutes numbed by their commoditized status – does it achieve anything resembling satire.

David Ansen of Newsweek:

…It gets creepier and more surreal, but not more interesting. Conceptually, this savage cartoon ends up just as caught up in surfaces as its shallow anti-hero: he’s all dressed up with nowhere to go.

Stephen Holden of New York Times:

At the very least, American Psycho is a dazzling period satire. It’s still too early to tell what, if anything, it can predict.

Kenneth Turan from Los Angeles Times:

The hard truth is that the more viewers can model themselves after the lead Bateman, the more they can distance themselves from the human reality of the slippery violence that fills the screen and take it all as some kind of one big joke, the more likely it is that Enjoy this work born dead and meaningless.

Paul Clinton (CNN.com) CNN:

…This film adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s controversial novel is a long, lackluster metaphor for the greed-driven Reagan era of the 1980s.

Peter Traver’s rolling stone:

Yet it is Bale – the Welsh actor who rose to fame in 1987 as the child star of Steven Spielberg’s underrated Empire of the Sun – who anchors the story. It’s riveting, even as the film veers off into its surreal, mind-numbing final third.

Desson Howe from Washington Post:

…Harron, who co-wrote the screenplay with Guinevere Turner, has mellowed Ellis’s sickly character writing into a kind of high-quality black comedy. There’s nothing beyond bloodshed and gallows humor, just second-hand intellectual implications about materialism, conformity, and misogyny.

Philip French of Guardian:

‘American Psycho’ is a shallow film, as two-dimensional as its hero, yet in a compellingly American, hauntingly comic performance, Christian Bale brings Bateman to life.

Michael Thomson of BBC:

Bale, in a wonderfully showy role sure to guarantee him stardom, invests the deranged Bateman with enormous amounts of charisma and power without – in the big, explosive moments – blurring out the finer details.

