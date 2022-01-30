American Psycho: Christian Bale as an American psychopath, the darkest transformation of his career | Bret Easton-Ellis | Jared Leto | Cinema and series

“Giving it all. It’s the only way I know how to work,” he said. Christian bale about his dedication to art and demanding method to interpret all kinds of characters. From a hero, millionaire, illusionist, deranged, cowboy, boxer to a former vice president, he has proven to be a particular chameleon. Far from camouflaging himself and going unnoticed in the film industry, these qualities have made him a prestigious actor capable of winning praise from the best performers of his generation.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker