American Psycho: Christian Bale as an American psychopath, the darkest transformation of his career | Bret Easton-Ellis | Jared Leto | Cinema and series

“Giving it all. It’s the only way I know how to work,” he said. Christian bale about his dedication to art and demanding method to interpret all kinds of characters. From a hero, millionaire, illusionist, deranged, cowboy, boxer to a former vice president, he has proven to be a particular chameleon. Far from camouflaging himself and going unnoticed in the film industry, these qualities have made him a prestigious actor capable of winning praise from the best performers of his generation.

The driver recorded one of his most radical physical transformations: he lost 30 kg eating an apple, coffee and a can of tuna for 4 months. After this, he gained 50 kilos of pure muscle to play Batman and years later he gained 20 kg to give life to the feared Dick Cheney. For Amy Adams, “it feels like a cellular transformation” that alarmed nutritionists who insisted that she recognize her limits. Thirty-two years after a reckless career, he recognized that he could no longer do it: “my own mortality is staring me in the face”.

The delivery of the Welsh actor drew praise from Joaquin Phoenix himself: “You commit to the roles in a way that I can only dream of. He never puts on a bad performance. It’s irritating”. Certainly, her work speaks for itself and it is difficult to choose only one as a favorite. On the occasion of his 48th birthday, we discuss one of his darkest and most demanding roles to date: patrick batman in the film American Psycho, adaptation of the book of the same name written by Brett Easton Ellis.

YOU CAN SEE: We are dead: will a Korean series have a second season on Netflix?

In the feature film, directed by Mary Harron, Christian Bale gets into the skin of Patrick Bateman and provides more than one memorable monologue that shows his lack of humanity camouflaged in a fragile mask of sanity. Although he proclaims wishes for a better world, ending hunger, opposing racial discrimination, exalting moral values ​​and social conscience, the protagonist really wants his pain to be inflicted on others and that no one escapes.

“I have all the traits of a human being. Flesh, blood, skin, hair. But not a single clear, identifiable emotion except greed and disgust. Something terrible is happening inside me. And I do not know why. My bloodlust at night has overflowed during the day. I feel deadly, on the verge of frenzy”, he reflects on himself.

Despite advice not to be part of American Psycho and criticism from his peers for his work, the actor understood the director’s vision: capture the decade of decadence through a satire of the yuppie world and delve into the psychopathic psyche of a monster dressed as a man. The result catapulted his career to international stardom and marks one of his best roles to date.

YOU CAN SEE: The Texas Massacre: everything you need to know about the new version of Netflix

What is American Psycho about?

Set in 1980s America, Patrick Bateman grapples with the materialistic, narcissistic, and mental conditions that govern his time: a morally flat world where clothes make more sense than skin. But the more he tries to fit in, the more anonymous he becomes and awakens an insatiable thirst for blood.

This is how the protagonist takes us into his mind, drags his own liberation and proclaims himself ‘master of the universe’. The minimalism of his mise-en-scène intelligently reflects the minimal emotions of his characters. His corrosive speech and multiple interpretations do not leave the viewer. Its intelligence and subtlety are what make it a refined satire. In the end, the most terrifying thing is that amazing and perverse fascination that arouses as well as the taming of what seemed exaggerated before.