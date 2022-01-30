América vs Cruz Azul: Diego Valdés’ first goal with the Eagles

The Chilean midfielder debuted as a scorer for the Águilas del América in a friendly match against Cruz Azul.

Although Liga MX suspended its activities on the occasion of the FIFA date, the Águilas del America and The Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross they agreed on a friendly match so as not to lose pace for matchday 4. In the meeting held inside the Coapa facilities, the azulcremas traced the score after being at a disadvantage. In addition to the good performance, he also highlighted the Diego Valdés scoring debut, the reinforcement and new ten of the team.

The Chilean player was in charge of scoring the last goal of the match against minute 77. Although his team was already winning the game by two goals to one, the offensive attempts did not stop and América continued to get closer to the rival goal. On one of these occasions, Cruz Azul’s defense managed rejecting an aerial ball that Federico Viñas was about to receive.

Thanks to his timely location, he received the rebound in the right corner of the large area guarded by Jesús Corona. The presence of the sky-blue defenders made it difficult to send a cross to the Uruguayan striker, so Valdés opted for the individual play. With a cut to the center he was able to avoid the mark of his closest pursuer. With a second move he advanced the ball and shot towards the goal with the inside of his foot.

Diego Valdés could debut on Day 4 of Grita México Clausura 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

The trajectory of the ball was directed towards the far post of Chuy. Although the veteran goalkeeper dove in and stretched as far as he could inches from the turf, could not prevent the fall of his frame. “Come on, Diego!”, was heard shouting from the local team’s bench. After hugging with some colleagues from the azulcrema quarry, He returned to the center of the field between the recognition of the coaching staff.

Jubilation was not always on the side of the Americanists. In fact, It was the Celestes who were in charge of opening the scoring in Coapa. At the minute 13, after a quick move against Óscar Jiménez’s goal, Alexander Mayorga He managed to overcome two central defenders and entered alone to face the goalkeeper. When defining with the inside, the goalkeeper managed to deflect the ball with his right hand, however, it wasn’t enough to keep him from crossing the goal line.

Minutes later, the central referee scored a maximum penalty in favor of the Eagles. The person in charge of collecting Roger Martinez, who tricked Corona with a subtle inside shot and matched the actions. Equality prevailed between the two institutions, so the marker did not move again. However, the picture changed when the players returned from the fifteen-minute break.

Federico Viñas scored a goal again in a friendly match with the Eagles; wears a pair in 2022 (Photo: José Méndez/EFE)

With a more offensive scheme, Santiago Solari’s men tried to seize the initiative in creating the game. In a backlash, Miguel Layun He walked from the sidelines to the center of the field, where he observed a movement of Federico Vinas and leaked the ball before Pablo Aguilar stripped him of it. The Uruguayan entered the large area without a mark.

After extending control of the ball, he overcame the goalkeeper’s bailout and scored the second goal of the morning minute 55 of the encounter. Twenty minutes later, Diego Valdés scored and the Águilas completed the somersault against their rivals from Mexico City. Although the result is not statistically significant, yes it is an incentive for Solari to face the tournament that is just beginning.

The two institutions will return to official activity in the day 4. The Eagles they will receive the Athletic Saint Louis on Saturday February 5 and the Argentine coach will already be able to count on the five reinforcements in his squad. While, Cruz Azul will visit the Lion two days later, where they will seek the sum of points to stay with the leadership of the tournament.

