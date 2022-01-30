Alone and with a bottle of wine in hand, Angelina Jolie was photographed entering the house of an ex-husband

Angelina Jolie was caught entering the apartment of actor Jonathan Lee Miller, her ex-husband

Angelina Jolie, who arrived in New York on June 7 with her six children, was captured in photos entering the apartment of her ex-husband, the actor Jonathan Lee Miller, in the popular section of Dumbo, Brooklyn, carrying with him an expensive bottle of white wine.

Jolie, who wore a long cream trench coat, a Louis Vuitton bag and sandals of the same color, and in hand the bottle of Peter Michael wine, arrived alone, without even a bodyguard.

The also ex-wife of Brad Pitt (2014-2019) left three hours later, at 10:30 p.m. this Friday, local time, from the apartment of Lee Miller, whom she was married to between 1996 and 1999, says the newspaper new york post.

Angelina Jolie and Lee Miller were married between 1996 and 1999

The newspaper accompanies the article with photos of the award-winning actress, 46, entering and leaving the building, and also notes that Jolie is in New York for a late celebration of her birthday, which was June 4.

The newspaper also indicates that the morning after the visit, the 48-year-old British actor went jogging in the rain in his neighborhood.

Jolie and Lee Miller acted in the film hackers, in 1995, after which they married, when she was 20 years old.

The New York newspaper recalls that the marriage did not last long, and the couple separated in September 1997, after their busy schedules in Hollywood forced them to live with an ocean between them, and they officially filed for divorce in early 1999.

Although they have remained friends since their split, Jolie has publicly expressed her regret at ending the marriage. In a 2004 interview with the magazine B., Jolie said divorcing the Briton “It was probably the dumbest thing” he’s ever done.also recalled the post.

After this relationship, Jolie married and divorced two more times: from Billy Bob Thornton, with whom he was from 2000 to 2003, and from Brad Pitt, 57, with whom he has a custody battle over his children, while Miller was married for ten years to the actress of Law & Order Michelle Hicks, from whom he separated in 2018 and with whom he has a son, Buster Timothy.

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie (Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)

During the day on Friday, Jolie visited a handful of small art galleries in the Red Hook neighborhood, also in Brooklyn, but it is unknown if she went alone.

the star of maleficent shares 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with Pitt. The actor was awarded joint custody of the children in May after a lengthy court battle.

Angelina Jolie with her six children at JFK Airport (The Grosby Group)

The custody case was extremely tough at times, with Jolie even criticizing the judge for refusing to allow her and Pitt’s children to testify.

The actress filed for divorce in 2016 after an alleged fight between her ex-husband and Maddox on a private flight from France to Los Angeles. Charges were never filed against Pitt.

(With information from EFE)

