Alexis Vega, without agreement to renew with Chivas; think of Europe

ESPN Digital is aware that Alexis Vega and Chivas are far from being renewed, so the possibility of leaving the red and white entity for free may open in the coming months

MEXICO — Alexis Vega and the directive of Guadalajara They have not reached an agreement to renew the footballer’s contract that expires at the end of 2022.

Vega has become the most outstanding element of the Flock in the last year and, at the level of the Mexican National Team, he is also experiencing an important moment, as he was the hero of the Aztec team by scoring the winning goal against Jamaica at minute 82.

Alexis Vega, during a game with Chivas in Liga MX. picture 7

ESPNDigital He is aware that the two parties are not yet close to reaching a contract signing, so the window to leave the team for free will begin to open in the coming months.

alexis Its goal is to reach Europe and in its favor it has the agency that manages it, pitz, which has in the Old Continent young people like Diego Lainez, Santiago Munoz Y Eugenio Pizzauto.

With the current situation they live Chivas Y Vega, the only way the Guadalajara team can make a profit is to sell the player next summer. Otherwise, the footballer will be able to start negotiating freely from August.

Another of the points in favor that Vega has is the next FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which can serve the player as a showcase.

Alexis Vega can emulate Orbelin Pineda, who in the middle of last year decided not to renew with Blue Cross and signed for Celta de Vigo of Spain.