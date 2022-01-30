Alexis Vega looks for another victory with Mexico; Chivas reports a new case of COVID-19 on campus

For this new campaign the Club Guadalajara must fulfill the mission of making up for the mistakes of the recent past and in these first duels of the Closing Tournament 2022 They have barely added four points out of nine available, the product of a win, a loss and a draw, so this FIFA date will serve to polish details for Matchday 4 against Juárez FC.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

Alexis Vega seeks to command the TRI attack

The attacker of Sacred Flock assured that they are fine-tuning details so that both parties are happy, but today the ‘chip’ will change as a result of the match that the national team will hold against its counterpart from Costa Rica in the continuation of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf towards the World Cup in Qatar.

Chivas reports another case of COVID-19

The rojiblancos continue with the malaria of positive cases in the squad. If only last week three new infections were announced on campus, this Saturday night the club published a statement announcing a new case within the team… and counting.

CD Tapatío will seek victory against Tampico

The affiliate of the rojiblancos will go out to the pitch of the Akron Stadium this Sunday in search of a victory within the framework of matchday 5 of the Liga de Expansión MX. With a victory at home, the rojiblancos would go up to first place in the standings, currently occupied by Atlético Morelia.