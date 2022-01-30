Alexis Vega is close to renewing; he would earn more than double salary

Alexis Vega is close to extending its bond with Chivas. The directive of Guadalajara is convinced that his player number ’10’ must remain in the fold, so they presented a better financial offer and are only fine-tuning the last details.

Negotiations between management and agent ‘gru’ They continue to advance, slowly, but with advances, so it is expected that in the next week, maximum two, the signing of the new agreement between both parties will take place.

a few weeks ago in RECORD We revealed that an economic offer was launched with double the salary that the Atletico striker currently receives, together with the facilities to leave in case of receiving an offer from the european football.

Today, the same source confirmed to this newspaper that the club’s proposal was once again increased to “more than double”without going into details, where the only thing missing is to adjust the possible exit clauses in case the Old continent knock on Vega’s door.

“I am grateful. I would not like to leave Chivas free. Let what suits me and the club be given. The World Cup is ahead and we have to work for more opportunities to come.

“It is what we are working with Chivas (its renewal). Thanks to them I have everything I have. There is a clause that we are working on: renew and make it easier for me to go to Europe. It’s a dream that I see close,” Vega told TUDN.

The Guadalajara board decided to improve its proposal after the start of the tournament it has had alexiswhere he has become the team’s most decisive offensive player, where he has even scored two goals in three games played.

