Alexandra Daddario hides a flaw in the wardrobe with a well-placed heart drawing

Alexandra Daddario is notable for roles ranging from percyjackson to San Andreas to true detective and, more recently, the excellent the white lotus. Although she is known for her acting chops, lately it has all been about fashion for Daddario. The actress has been sharing more glam photos of herself recently, and this week she went a little edgier than usual in a sequined top and silky knickers. Unfortunately, the bold look actually caused a wardrobe malfunction of hers, but even she handled that with aplomb.

In the actress’s latest post, she shared a look in seemingly warm weather (given the outfit). It’s in the second photo that the camera captures a bit more skin than the actress might have intended (or at least a bit more skin for social media). But instead of cropping a photo, she looks great from her Instagram post, instead, Alexandra Daddario used a well-placed heart drawing to cover up the mistake. Classic Internet movement.

The big screams can be seen in the second of three photos, each showing Alexandra Daddario in the same look. Personally, she might not be able to walk around with a glass of (perhaps) wine in a glamorous jacket and silk briefs, but she’s brave and graceful enough to make the look work, wardrobe malfunction or not.

Ergo, I fully understand why you would want to share the set of photos with your followers, even the one with the slipped nipple. It’s kind of a nice reminder that celebrities may have a lot of makeup or fashion help and beautiful clothes to wear, but they also have humanizing moments just like the rest of us. Sometimes things don’t go our way, but she’s certainly willing to take the hits here.

Alexandra shared a post with snow just a few days ago, so it’s hard to know when these photos were actually taken. Although, she is also often on the go and traveling with her new fiancé Andrew Form or for work, etc., so she may have also gone from cold to hot weather in the span of a few days.

Meanwhile, on the fashion front, we’ve been getting a lot more glam posts lately. The Lost girls and love hotels The star said that during the pandemic he had spent a lot of time lazing around; in fact, Daddario went viral for a comment without pants he did as the pandemic progressed, but says that era is now over. In fact, she is really spending time getting dressed more, noting that he has a “new appreciation” for glamour:

Oh, I definitely took advantage of the uniform of sweatshirts and pajamas in the last few years. So much so that I have a new appreciation for style and dressing well.