Alexandra Daddario hides a flaw in the wardrobe with a well-placed heart drawing

Alexandra Daddario is notable for roles ranging from percyjackson to San Andreas to true detective and, more recently, the excellent the white lotus. Although she is known for her acting chops, lately it has all been about fashion for Daddario. The actress has been sharing more glam photos of herself recently, and this week she went a little edgier than usual in a sequined top and silky knickers. Unfortunately, the bold look actually caused a wardrobe malfunction of hers, but even she handled that with aplomb.

In the actress’s latest post, she shared a look in seemingly warm weather (given the outfit). It’s in the second photo that the camera captures a bit more skin than the actress might have intended (or at least a bit more skin for social media). But instead of cropping a photo, she looks great from her Instagram post, instead, Alexandra Daddario used a well-placed heart drawing to cover up the mistake. Classic Internet movement.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker