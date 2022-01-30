Alexa Nikolas, from ‘Zoey 101’, assures that Jamie Lynn Spears “lies” in her book

Since Britney Spears managed to get her father’s guardianship lifted, she has gone through several turbulence. That her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, published a book about her life seems to have not sat well with her.

But she hasn’t been the only person upset by Jamie’s memories. The co-star of Zoey 101, Alexa Nikolas, and companion of the little Spears has also wanted to criticize the book.

Jamie Lynn wants a reconciliation with her sister. Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

“I got a lot of messages about Jamie Lynn Spears’ new book. I was so shocked to see her lying there. I recently thought when we were cool after she used me in her ‘Zoey 101’ music video to make her look better,” she said. an Instagram post.

“It’s sad to see someone who doesn’t change after all these years. I would like to turn back time and tell my 12-year-old self that she is very lucky not to have a friend like her, you are better off without her, you don’t need toxic people around you.” your life and you deserve better,” he continues in a particularly harsh way.

Britney Spears and her sister in 2005 ©KORPA

The book tells how Jamie and Alexa were best friends in fiction and in real life, but when the first of these began to get along better with Kristin Herrera, according to Spears, Alexa began to criticize her behind her back.

Jamie Spears assures that Alexa’s words went so far that she began to suspect that everything was a strategy to remove her from the program and the atmosphere was very dark for a while.

Britney Spears’ little sister was honest like never before. Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

On the other hand, Britney felt offended by her sister’s book since it tells intimate episodes of the years that led her to be tutored by her father and for the moment they have broken their relationship.

Jamie has always fought for her sister’s independence and is glad that she is no longer under their father’s supervision, but she still defends that she has the right to tell her side of the story.