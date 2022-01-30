Alexa Bliss criticizes Ronda Rousey’s victory at Royal Rumble 2022

The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey, returned to WWE last night at the Royal Rumble 2022 premium event and she was the only survivor on the ring after he was able to dodge a kick from Charlotte Flair and eliminated her over the top rope with a throw.

Feedback from fans on social media was positive. However, to the WWE Superstar, Alexa Bliss, did not like Rousey’s victory and made a tweet where he expressed his disagreement about what happened. Although later he had to back down and wanted to divert the context of his publication.

► Alexa Bliss annoyed by Ronda Rousey’s victory

Right after Rousey won, Bliss tweeted a GIF of Jennifer Aniston that reads: “What a surprise!” Anninston says this phrase ironically:

Who knows what Bliss thought, but the truth is that the woman deleted the message after 10 minutes and decided to write another tweet with which he tried to divert the attention of the fans:

That’s the surprise! I still have to work on me … 🤓 https://t.co/fcwXU0oQHu — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 30, 2022

“That’s the surprise! I still have to work on myself…”

It is likely that Bliss is going to have some kind of problem or at least a conversation with Rousey behind the scenes because, unfortunately for the blonde, Rousey will be on Raw this coming Monday.

Bliss will also be in this show because will make his long-awaited return after several months away from the ring as a result of surgery on his paranasal sinuses.

