Al-Ahly, the ‘millionaire’ with the best history in the Club World Cup

rival of scratched in the next Club World Cup is called Al Ahlythe most popular team in the Egyptian First Division and like Monterrey, it is the ‘millionaire’ club in its league, according to Transfermarkt, although very far from the number of the Mexican team, but, as if that were not enough, it has a better record than the Monterrey team, who is the that more participations has had on the part of Concacaf.

The total value of the Egyptian workforce is 31.03 million euros, much less than the Gang, which has a cost of 85.9 MDE; the most expensive players in the Egyptian squad are the goalkeeper Aliou Dieng worth 3.5 million euros; the other archer follows, Mohamed El-Shenawy valued at 3 million euros, the same amount as the striker Percy Tau.

In terms of payroll, the Mexicans are above and they have already shown it on two previous occasions, when Rayados has beaten this team in this contest; but nevertheless, Al Ahly It has a better history than the albiazules in the Club World Cup.

scratched he has two third places and a couple of fifths; while Al Ahlywho will be in his seventh World Cup, also has two thirds (2006 and 2020), but unlike scratchedhas a fourth place (2012), in addition to a fifth (2005) and two sixths (2008 and 2013)

Who is the Al-Ahly?

His name in Spanish means The National, is from the city of Cairo; was founded on April 24, 1907 and currently plays at the Estadio Internacional de Cairo, which was inaugurated in 1960 and has a capacity for 74,000 attendees, making it the second largest in Egypt. The Zamalek Sporting Club is his staunch rival in the Cairo Classic.

Its about current champion of the African Football Confederation (CAF) and is the most successful player in his country, with a total of 42 League championships, 37 National Cups and 11 National Super Cups. It is also the African team with the most continental titles in its history, with a total of 22, including 10 CAF Champions Leagues.

old acquaintances

Al Ahly is not an unknown rival for scratchedthey have already faced each other twice in the Club World Cup and this will be the third. The first time was in the Japan Club World Cup 2012when after losing to Chelsea in the Semifinals, the Royals played for third place against this Egyptian team and with goals from Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona Y Cesar “Chelito” DelgadoRayados achieved third place.

The second time was in 2013 in Morocco; scratched did not beat Raja Casablanca in their first match and they had to go for the fifth place against Al-Ahly, where they won by a landslide 5-1; Neri Cardozo, Leobardo Lopez, Humberto Suazo and a double by Chelito were the ones that led to the victory.

The possible disadvantage of Al-Ahly against Rayados

scratched They have 10 selected, but they will be able to arrive at least a day and a half before the match, while the Egyptians could have key casualties for this duel.

And it is that today by selection, Al Ahly does not have its starting goalkeeper, Mohamed El-Shenawythe defender ayman ashrafmidfielders Amp Al-Sulaya, Hamdi Fathi and striker Mohamed Sherif; In addition, he has the definitive low of akram tawfik due to cruciate ligament injury.

Egypt is competing in the African Cup of Nations and after eliminating Ivory Coast on penalties in the Round of 16, they advanced to the Quarterfinals against Morocco tomorrow and if he wins, these mentioned items will not make it to the duel against Monterey, since the Semifinals are played on February 2 and 3, and even if they lost, they have action on the 6th, for third place, the same day that the Final of this contest is played; and the match against scratched It’s February 5.