After years of absence, Angelina Jolie reappears with her six children to celebrate her birthday

Angelinewho turned 46, and his six children toured the air terminal ready to enjoy the recent reopening of New York, after more than a year of remaining in the necessary confinement to avoid further contagion due to the coronavirus pandemic, which began in December 2019 in China.

One day before flying to NYC, Angeline he enjoyed his six children, who organized a celebration for him at their home; late at night, they decided that to pamper her mother they should take her to dinner at a very special place, the TAO restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday at TAO restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

Maddox (19 years), people (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and the twins vivienne Y Knox (12) they were very proud to accompany their mother who looked radiant with a change to her usual look not to go; opted for a bright yellow knee-length dress, high heels naked and a Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove bag.

Both the dinner and the trip to New York were for Jolie get some rest and forget, for a moment, about the court ruling that decided you should share custody of the children with Brad Pitt (57), something that made her sad and upset, because she considers that the court did not listen to the most important witnesses, precisely her children.