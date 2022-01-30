Actors who won the Oscar for the wrong movie

Watching the Academy Awards is a mixture of curiosity to see who the new winners are, which movies will take home the most accolades or the most coveted awards, but also the feeling that you might be disappointed when the voting is over. they are no longer going in favor of our favorites. However, another well-known scenario, and one that generates a bit of controversy in the process, is when we find performances that make it to the nominations but don’t get the award, but they turn out to be the best performed by certain actors and it’s still as if they passed by them.

What follows is that, curiously, the organization seems to realize the mistake and sometimes ends up rewarding said actors for other jobs; in these cases their performances were not so good, but the public also realizes that they gave them the award for the wrong film, as if it were about compensating for something and this is what we call winning an Oscar for the wrong film . Of course, each situation does not have to be the same and the actors play all kinds of roles in the cinema, but there are names that have in common the fact that they received the golden statuette for a film in which their performances were not that great. , having previously done his best work without receiving any kind of recognition.

One of the most remembered cases of recent years is how Leonardo DiCaprio deserved to win the Oscar for his performance in The Wolf of Wall Street and ended up taking it for The Revenant. Well, this actor maybe deserved one or two more awards, but it is notorious that the Academy in the end decided on the film where he was physically transformed and not the one that required more of his acting skills regardless of his appearance. Like this case, we can find others that have given something to talk about either by omitting who many believed should be the winner and also by later doing it with something that was irrelevant.

Sometimes the Academy sets out to make amends for an Oscar mistake and ultimately awards top prizes to the most deserving actors, but not for their best work. For those who made it big in Hollywood and continue to make it, there is no prize like an Academy Award. No award is more prestigious: it is the highlight of a career and no actor is the same after a win or even a nomination. Unfortunately, sometimes the Academy gets it wrong and this results in those awards they try to make up their mistakes with, which do honor the great work of the best actors but for a movie that maybe wasn’t their best outing.

In any case, these are the actors who won an Oscar for the wrong movie, as if it were a consolation prize.

Al Pacino

The actor won for Women’s Perfume – 88% after playing the role of a bad-tempered colonel who has retired because he suffers from blindness. It was good, but not at the level of The Godfather – 99%, where he played Michael Corleone, son of patriarch Vito Corleone, whose transformation is the focus of the film that sees him go from a reluctant family outsider to a ruthless mob boss. Even Dog Afternoon – 95%, where he plays the first-time thief Sonny Wortzik, was a more worthy film to recognize the actor as one of his best works, but the Academy decided to do it with the least indicated.

Jennifer Lawrence

It can be said that 2012 was a good year for Jennifer Lawrence because she lent herself to the premiere of The Hunger Games – 84%, the first in the series of film adaptations, and was also seen on the big screen in Destiny Games – 92%, a film thanks to which she won the Oscar for Best Actress as the second youngest person to achieve it. But she definitely deserved the movie award for the dark indie hit Deep Winter – 94%. At age 20, Lawrence gave an unflinching performance as a young woman trying to keep a roof over her dysfunctional family’s head. She was quite new at the time and the award went to Natalie Portman for Black Swan, another good performance, but Lawrence deserved it for Debra Granik’s film.

Jennifer Connelly

Another Jennifer who won an Oscar for the wrong movie was Jennifer Connelly. Russell Crowe did not win after starring in A Beautiful Mind 75%, even though she deserved it, but she did make it in the Best Supporting Actress category. While Connelly did an admirable job playing Alicia Nash over the decades, the level of intensity never came close to what she achieved in Requiem for a Dream – 78% a few years earlier. Her fearless portrayal of addiction shocked viewers who still saw her as the girl from Labyrinth, and established her as a talented actress.

Leonardo Dicaprio

True, Leonardo DiCaprio could have won the Oscar for a few other roles. By the time the expected moment arrived, the actor was competing with his performance in The Revenant, which despite the physical transformation required of the actor, little was taken into account of his work. Something that was talked about a lot during that time was how long it had taken the Academy to give him an award; that’s right, the topic of conversation was the years of the actor’s career along with the number of nominations he had obtained without winning the statuette more than his recent work itself. In the end he did, but we’re convinced he deserved it even a little more for The Wolf Of Wall Street – 78%, which had been released a couple of years earlier.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman has had good roles and some of them stuck in the memory of the audience, but here it seems that the Academy had a soft spot for a boxing movie. Strikes of Fate – 91% swept almost all the main categories, which meant a statuette for Best Supporting Actor for Morgan Freeman. At this point it is very sure that many do not remember anything really memorable about his role, but others like the ones he had in Seven, the Seven Deadly Sins – 79% and Dreams of Freedom – 91% are forever etched in the consciousness of many. These two performances should have taken the recognition, although we go a little more on the side of Seven, the Seven Deadly Sins but any would have been suitable for an Oscar, and not the one for which he took it.

Russell Crowe

Every once in a while, the Academy loves to give awards to a movie that became a box office hit. We don’t know if they’ve set any rules for that, but they did with Gladiator – 76%, the 2001 Ridley Scott film. He won several gold statuettes and Russell Crowe also took home one for his performance in the title role. While Crowe pulled off some intense scenes in this epic movie, it was simply an action hero that was among the nominations that year. From him we have two performances widely considered to be much stronger demonstrations of his talent, the first being El Informante – 96% and the second A Beautiful Mind – 75%.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock certainly turned heads when she played a woman who adopts a homeless African-American boy in A Possible Dream – 66%, which earned him an Oscar nomination. As good as it was, the film relied on its emotionally manipulative narrative, unlike Bullock’s performance, which was also not particularly ambitious. If the Academy had wanted to give him a fairer award, they would have done it for Gravity – 96%, which depended a lot on Bullock’s performance. It was a show that she did alone, taking into account that much of the film was her character abandoned in space, in addition to the fact that with the passage of time she does not lose relevance or feel old-fashioned.

