Actor Johnny Depp showed his gratitude to his fans and treated them like warriors

It’s already four years that have passed since the actor Johnny Depp and the actress Amber Heard they parted suddenly and contentiously. Since then, developing a court battle with crossed accusations and a diffuse horizon.

It is clear that the life of the director’s fetish actor Tim Burton underwent a dramatic change from link with the actress. Initially that change seemed favorable and ideal, with the appearance of being the Perfect Match from Hollywoodbut as you know, everything changed and history gave a turn 180 degrees.

Within the litigation that both artists maintain, many of the affirmations of heard have tarnished the reputation of Depp and, as is often the case, his followers have taken sides in their respective bands. That is why recently, a group of fans of the actor came to show him their support.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

It was in London where this scene happened that later transcended through Twitter. It is about a few brief seconds in which we can see Johnny Depp in his vehicle, with a classic look of those to which we are accustomed: with dark clothes and glasses.

There you can hear the voice of his fans who tell him that they love him and believe him. and he very movedthanks them and replies that “they are warriors“. “You are true warriors, amazing soldiers. Thanks a lot, Blessings“said the interpreter.

The affection of those who support him and maintain his innocence in the face of accusations of mistreatment by his ex-partner is something common in each public appearance of the artist. Let us remember that the Depp’s marriage to Heard lasted only a year, apparently it had stormy edges and she denounced it for gender violence.

as a result of this Depp was fired from various projects and maintains that he is going through a “boycott” from the entire industry Hollywood.