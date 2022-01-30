A well-known leaker gives new details of the date of the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The game still does not have a release date despite coming out, in principle, in 2022.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is certainly, at least in most cases, the most anticipated Nintendo Switch game for 2022this being not only a new installment of the legendary Nintendo saga, but also the direct continuation of the most successful title in critics and sales of the franchise.

It is precisely for this reason that the expectation is at very high levels, especially after two trailers at E3 2019 and 2021 where some fragments of the title could be seen, of which all kinds of theories, debates and speculations have been raised around the new plot and mechanics that will be added.

Despite this, it must be said that fans have some misgivings with the titlespecifically with the launch date, since the launch window is 2022, but without even specifying the seasonwhich makes many think, knowing what happened with Zelda: Breath of the Wild, that the title could suffer a delay. And before this, a leaker has spoken.

The sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild would be released in the fall

According to leaker Samus Hunter, The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild would be released next fall, thus coinciding with the Christmas period. Of course, this same insider does not rule out that Nintendo may delay the title to 2023being in the month of April when the decision on the launch date will be made.

In this way, it seems that it could be at E3 2022, or the equivalent event that is held in the event of its definitive cancellation, when Nintendo announces final release date for sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, it must also be said that Samus Hunter is not that she has a high number of hitsso everything you can say should be taken with tweezers until official confirmation.

Having said all this, it is only worth remembering that, in principle, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will be released for Nintendo Switch in 2022.

