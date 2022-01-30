A ‘tiktoker’ reveals the functions of a “secret ‘button'” that few iPhone users knew

Thanks to a video that went viral on the social network TikTok, iPhone users have discovered that their device has a “secret ‘button'”, which allows them to use various functions that can make their lives more convenient.

“You are misusing your iPhone if you are not using the secret ‘button’ on the back of your phone“says ‘tiktoker’ ellyawesometech, who dedicates her videos to exploring little-known features in different tech devices.

In the video, which reached one million views after a day, the user highlights the function ‘play back’ on the iPhone, which is available to any device running at least the system iOS 14. This allows users to simply touch the back of the phone, near where the Apple logo is, and the smartphone will do whatever has been programmed through the settings menu.

function can be set ‘play back’ to open the camera, take a screenshot, turn on the flashlight, or even control the volume up or down. The aforementioned ‘tiktoker’ uses the function to easily open the Shazam application on any song or audio that is playing, which means that your phone will tell you the name of said song.

For activate the function, you need to go to ‘Settings’, scroll down and tap on ‘Accessibility’ and then click on ‘Touch’. Then scroll down again to ‘Play back’. You will have the option to activate ‘Double tap’ or ‘Triple tap’. Whichever you select will give you the same options. Click to see what features you can now control with a double or triple tap on the back of your phone.